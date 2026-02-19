Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride Announce Columbia Southern University as Proud Higher Education Partner
Published on February 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Orlando City SC News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride today announced Columbia Southern University (CSU) as the teams' Proud Higher Education Partner, launching a multi-year collaboration focused on education, community engagement and unique fan experiences across Central Florida.
"We're proud to welcome Columbia Southern University as a partner of both Orlando City and Orlando Pride," said Kelly Hyne, SVP of Brand Alliances for Orlando City and Orlando Pride. "CSU has deep ties to our community, and as our Proud Higher Education Partner, we're excited to collaborate on compelling programs that engage our fans, support lifelong learning and create meaningful impact across Central Florida."
"We're incredibly proud to be the higher education partner of Orlando City and Orlando Pride," said Dale Leatherwood, Chief Marketing Officer, Columbia Southern University. "At CSU, we believe everyone deserves the opportunity to pursue their goals and dreams, and that spirit aligns perfectly with Orlando City and Orlando Pride's dedication to improving the communities where we live and play. We look forward to engaging with fans and local businesses to share our commitment to affordable, accessible, high-quality education for all."
As part of the agreement, CSU will also feature prominently across stadium and matchday environments, including in-stadium signage, fan zone activations and an expanded presence with the Orlando Pride as an entitlement partner of a match. The partnership also includes a future scholarship program, with details to be announced later this season. CSU will additionally serve as the presenting partner of the annual Battle of the Badges, an exhibition match between Orlando's police and fire departments.
The collaboration reflects CSU's ongoing commitment to empowering students through flexible, high-quality online degree programs and mirrors the Club's mission to uplift and serve communities throughout Central Florida.
