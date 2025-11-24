Orlando City and Orlando Pride Host 10th-Annual Turkey Distribution, Presented by Publix

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City SC and the Orlando Pride once again teamed up with City of Orlando - District 5 Commissioner Shane Rose's Office for the annual Turkey Distribution presented by Publix on Monday, Nov. 24, at Inter&Co Stadium.

With the generous support of Publix and many of the Club's partners, over 1,000 turkeys and accompanying side items to complete a family meal for residents of City of Orlando District 5 for their holiday celebrations were distributed at Inter&Co Stadium this morning. Additional donated items were provided by Orlando City and Orlando Pride partners Pepsi, Frito-Lay, Once Upon a Coconut, Spice World and Takis.

In partnership with Heart of Florida United Way, the Club also provided care kits for unhoused neighbors of District 5 in cooperation with the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida and the Christian Services Center, neighboring nonprofit agencies adjacent to Inter&Co Stadium.

This annual event is made possible through monetary, product and volunteer hour contributions from City of Orlando, District 5 Commissioner Shane Rose's Office, staff members from Orlando City and Orlando Pride, as well as Club partners Publix, Heart of Florida United Way, Orlando Health, Pepsi, Frito-Lay, Once Upon a Coconut, Spice World, OVG Hospitality and Takis.







