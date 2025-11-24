Inter Miami CF Teams up with Publix to Support Families During the Holiday Season Through Shop with a Star Initiative

Published on November 24, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami joined premium partner Publix last week for a special Shop with a Star Thanksgiving initiative that comes just in time for the holiday this week. This initiative brought together families from Chapman Partnership that are experiencing homelessness with Inter Miami CF First Team players Ryan Sailor and Israel Boatwright, who spent their evening helping each family shop for all their holiday essentials and daily needs.

With a generous donation from Publix of $500 per family, each left the store with their carts full to the brim with Thanksgiving staples like turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes. Those with young children stocked up on diapers and formula, while others purchased soup for the fall season and household supplies for an easy post-holiday clean up.

Chapman Partnership manages two Homeless Assistance Centers located in Miami and Homestead. The organization works to serve those at-risk for homelessness including those impacted by domestic violence, disabled individuals, veterans, unaccompanied youth and more. Together with on-site case workers, Chapman Partnership provides comprehensive care for each of their residents with amenities like a cafeteria, daycare, fully equipped dental and medical clinics, family dorms, and a dog kennel. Through their programs, Chapman Partnership creates personalized plans for each of its residents, with the ultimate goal of fostering self-sufficiency and independence.

"No matter what situation you find yourself in, everyone deserves to gather as a family and celebrate their loved ones during the holidays," said Camila Jocelyn-Holt, Director of Community Engagement at Inter Miami. "With the generous support of Publix we are humbled to have given these families from Chapman Partnership the holiday they deserve."

"The holidays are a time for hope, togetherness, and giving back. At Publix, we're committed to caring for our communities, and we're thankful for the opportunity to partner with Inter Miami to help make the season brighter for these families," said Lindsey Willis, Media Relations Manager at Publix. "We're grateful to share in the joy and generosity that define this time of year."

Be sure to keep up with all of Inter Miami's holiday community initiatives this season!







Major League Soccer Stories from November 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.