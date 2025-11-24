Inter Miami CF Teams up with Publix to Support Families During the Holiday Season Through Shop with a Star Initiative
Published on November 24, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami joined premium partner Publix last week for a special Shop with a Star Thanksgiving initiative that comes just in time for the holiday this week. This initiative brought together families from Chapman Partnership that are experiencing homelessness with Inter Miami CF First Team players Ryan Sailor and Israel Boatwright, who spent their evening helping each family shop for all their holiday essentials and daily needs.
With a generous donation from Publix of $500 per family, each left the store with their carts full to the brim with Thanksgiving staples like turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes. Those with young children stocked up on diapers and formula, while others purchased soup for the fall season and household supplies for an easy post-holiday clean up.
Chapman Partnership manages two Homeless Assistance Centers located in Miami and Homestead. The organization works to serve those at-risk for homelessness including those impacted by domestic violence, disabled individuals, veterans, unaccompanied youth and more. Together with on-site case workers, Chapman Partnership provides comprehensive care for each of their residents with amenities like a cafeteria, daycare, fully equipped dental and medical clinics, family dorms, and a dog kennel. Through their programs, Chapman Partnership creates personalized plans for each of its residents, with the ultimate goal of fostering self-sufficiency and independence.
"No matter what situation you find yourself in, everyone deserves to gather as a family and celebrate their loved ones during the holidays," said Camila Jocelyn-Holt, Director of Community Engagement at Inter Miami. "With the generous support of Publix we are humbled to have given these families from Chapman Partnership the holiday they deserve."
"The holidays are a time for hope, togetherness, and giving back. At Publix, we're committed to caring for our communities, and we're thankful for the opportunity to partner with Inter Miami to help make the season brighter for these families," said Lindsey Willis, Media Relations Manager at Publix. "We're grateful to share in the joy and generosity that define this time of year."
Be sure to keep up with all of Inter Miami's holiday community initiatives this season!
Major League Soccer Stories from November 24, 2025
- Inter Miami CF Teams up with Publix to Support Families During the Holiday Season Through Shop with a Star Initiative - Inter Miami CF
- Quakes Academy to Compete in 2025 MLS NEXT Fest - San Jose Earthquakes
- Austin FC Signs Ervin Torres to Homegrown Contract - Austin FC
- Orlando City and Orlando Pride Host 10th-Annual Turkey Distribution, Presented by Publix - Orlando City SC
- 2025 MLS NEXT Fest to Feature the Top Teams from North America Competing at the Largest Youth Soccer Scouting and Talent Identification Event in the United States - MLS
- Tickets on Sale Now: Inter Miami CF to Host New York City FC in Eastern Conference Final - Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy Announce Donation from City National Bank to Support Fire-Affected AYSO Region 13 - LA Galaxy
- CF Montréal Signs Academy Defender Félix Samson - Club de Foot Montreal
- New 'Fan Access' Holiday Pop-Up Experience Coming to Sherway Gardens - Toronto FC
- FC Cincinnati End 2025 Season with Defeat in Eastern Conference Semifinals - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF Teams up with Publix to Support Families During the Holiday Season Through Shop with a Star Initiative
- Tickets on Sale Now: Inter Miami CF to Host New York City FC in Eastern Conference Final
- Inter Miami CF Set to Host New York City FC in Eastern Conference Final
- Inter Miami CF Advances to Eastern Conference Final with 0-4 Road Win against FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF Matches up against FC Cincinnati in Eastern Conference Semifinals