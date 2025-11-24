CF Montréal Signs Academy Defender Félix Samson

Published on November 24, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Monday that it has signed Academy defender Félix Samson to a Homegrown contract. Samson becomes the 28th Homegrown signing in Club history. The 18 year-old has put pen to paper on a contract for the 2026, 2027 and 2028 seasons along with options for 2029 and 2030.

"We are thrilled to welcome Félix to the first team," said CF Montréal Managing Director, Recruitment and Sporting Methodology Luca Saputo. "Félix is a promising centreback who can also play as a right back. His build-up play ability and his anticipation skills set him apart. His work ethic and ambition point to a promising future as a professional player."

Samson joined the Academy in August 2023 from MLS NEXT team New York Soccer Club. As part of the move, Montreal acquired Samson's Homegrown rights from New York City FC.

In 2024, he was invited to represent CF Montréal at the MLS NEXT All-Star game.

A native of Greenwich, Conn., Samson, who is the son of Quebec-born parents, represents Canada on the international stage. Samson received his first call-up to the Canadian under-18 national team in August 2025.

The current roster includes four Homegrown players from the Club's Academy: goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois, defenders Aleksandr Guboglo and Félix Samson as well as forward Owen Graham-Roache.

FÉLIX SAMSON

Position: Defender

Height: 6'2''

Weight: 176 lbs

Birthdate: Oct. 26, 2007

Birthplace: Greenwich, Connecticut, USA

Last Club: CF Montréal U18

Acquisition date: Nov. 24, 2025







