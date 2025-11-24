Austin FC Signs Ervin Torres to Homegrown Contract

Published on November 24, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club signed midfielder Ervin Torres to a Homegrown contract. The Homegrown contract is guaranteed for three (3) years through the 2028 season with options for 2029 and 2030.

"I couldn't be more excited to sign as a Homegrown player with Austin FC," said Torres. "I want to thank all of my coaches and teammates who have helped me so much during my time here. My focus now is on continuing to push myself each day in training and to keep getting better."

Torres, 18, is an Austin FC Academy product having initially joined the Club's U-14 team in fall 2020. Torres was an MLS NEXT All-Star in 2023. He has made 53 MLS NEXT Pro appearances for ATXFC II since 2023, 46 of them starts, and contributed eight (8) goals and five (5) assists.

Torres made his MLS debut on October 19, 2024, playing the final seven (7) minutes of Austin FC's 3-2 win over Colorado Rapids. In doing so, he became the first player to represent Austin FC at the first team, second team, and academy levels, and the second-youngest player to appear in an MLS match for Austin FC at 16 years and 340 days old. He made one (1) additional MLS appearance in the 2025 season as a substitute in a 2-1 away victory against Sporting KC.

"Ervin is a talented young player who has progressed well at each step of our pathway," said Austin FC Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell. "We wish to congratulate him on becoming the latest Austin FC Academy product to sign a contract with our first team."

Torres joins Owen Wolff and Micah Burton as players who have signed Homegrown contracts with Austin FC after initially competing with the Austin FC Academy. Torres will occupy a Supplemental slot on the Austin FC roster.

