Tickets on Sale Now: Inter Miami CF to Host New York City FC in Eastern Conference Final

Published on November 24, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Following Sunday's 4-0 win on the road over FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium, Inter Miami CF has reached the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Final for the first time in Club history. The Club will now play for the Eastern Conference title as it hosts New York City FC on Saturday, Nov. 29 at 6 p.m. ET at Chase Stadium, in a match presented by Heineken which will determine who will continue their journey for the 2025 MLS Cup.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Get Your Tickets Now!

Tickets to Inter Miami's Eastern Conference Final match are on sale now! Don't miss out on another historic occasion at Chase Stadium, secure your seats while supplies last.

Season Ticket Members:

Season Ticket Members who opted into the Playoffs Bundle are all set for the Eastern Conference Final and received an email on Monday morning with an extra ticket purchase link.

Season Ticket Members who opted out of the Playoffs Bundle also received a direct email with a ticket link to purchase tickets for the match against NYCFC prior to the general on sale.

Let's rally behind the boys in their quest to lift the Eastern Conference trophy! It's Miami Time, presented by Royal Caribbean!







Major League Soccer Stories from November 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.