LA Galaxy Announce Donation from City National Bank to Support Fire-Affected AYSO Region 13

Published on November 24, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES, CA - (Nov. 24, 2025) - The LA Galaxy today announced that City National Bank, the team's official bank and wealth management partner, has donated $30,000 to support AYSO Region 13, the American Youth Soccer Organization chapter serving the Pasadena, Altadena, and La Cañada communities that were dramatically affected by this year's Los Angeles-area fires. The contribution underscores City National's ongoing commitment to wildfire recovery and long-term community rebuilding across Southern California and comes during the season of giving as families prepare for the holidays.

The donation includes a $25,000 LA Galaxy ticket bank, providing game-day experiences to young players and their families, along with $5,000 in soccer equipment to help replace gear lost in the fires and support the region's ongoing programs. This gift reflects City National's continued commitment to standing with affected communities through every stage of recovery, from immediate relief efforts to rebuilding opportunities that help restore local youth programs.

"We're incredibly proud to stand alongside our partner City National Bank in supporting AYSO Region 13, an area that was ravaged by the fires earlier this year," said Tom Braun, President and Chief Operating Officer, LA Galaxy. "Our team has deep roots in Los Angeles, and we're grateful to our partners for helping us bring moments of joy, hope and healing to families who have been through so much."

AYSO Region 13, which serves over 3,000 children year-round, has been a cornerstone of the local community for over 50 years. The all-volunteer organization operates on a "pay-what-you-can" philosophy to ensure every child can play regardless of financial circumstances, a mission made even more critical as families work to recover from the recent fires.

"This gift from City National Bank will go a long way for the families of our region," said Patrick Shopbell, Commissioner of Region 13. "After the challenges our community has faced, having this support means our kids can continue to experience the joy of soccer and the valuable life lessons that come with being part of a team and a community."

The donation represents a two-pronged approach to community support: providing immediate relief through equipment donations while also offering hope and excitement through LA Galaxy game experiences. The ticket bank will allow young players and their families to attend Galaxy matches throughout the season, creating positive memories during the recovery period.

"We're proud to leverage our Galaxy partnership to support AYSO Region 13," said Diana Rodriguez, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, City National Bank. "This is about more than soccer - it's about helping a community heal. City National made an early commitment to help Los Angeles recover and rebuild in the wake of the devasting wildfires, and this donation, especially at this time of year, is just one way we hope to help bring some joy and normalcy to a community who has lost so much."

AYSO Region 13 operates programs from preschool (4U) through high school (19U), with games and practices held at fields throughout Pasadena, Altadena, and La Cañada. The organization's volunteer-run model relies on parent coaches, referees, and team managers to serve over 200 teams each season. This donation builds on Royal Bank of Canada's and its subsidiary City National Bank's jersey partnership with the LA Galaxy and founding partnership with the Galaxy's home stadium, Dignity Health Sports Park, which were announced earlier this year. It also is part of the banks' commitment to long-term wildfire recovery, which began with a $3 million contribution made in the immediate aftermath of the fires. City National remains committed to supporting communities across Los Angeles as they rebuild, through ongoing relief efforts, partnerships, and community investment programs that make a lasting impact. This season, that commitment serves as a reminder of the power of generosity and teamwork to help communities thrive.

For more information about AYSO Region 13 and how to support their programs, visit ayso13.org.







