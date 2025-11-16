LA Galaxy Finish 2025 in 2-2 Draw Against Club América

Published on November 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The reigning MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy ended their 2025 postseason with a 2-2 draw in a rainy international friendly against Club América on Saturday night. The Mexico City side selected Los Angeles, its second home, as the base for its Liga MX post-season preparations, while the Galaxy used the friendly as an opportunity to build momentum for next year. The match was cut short at the 86th minute due to lightning.

2025 Postseason Friendly

Goals by Half 1 2 F

LA Galaxy 2 0 2

Club América 2 0 2

Scoring Summary:

AME: Davila, 12

LA: Ramirez (Cuevas), 17

AME: Davila, 38

LA: Pec (Cuevas), 41

Misconduct Summary:

LA: (Caution), 56

AME: (Caution), 59

Lineup:

Starting XI: GK Novak Mićovic (JT Marcinkowski, 46), D Julian Aude (M Tommy Musto, 71), D Maya Yoshida(c), (Chris Rindov, 46), D Emiro Garces (Gino Vivi, 46), D Miki Yamane, M Lucas Sanabria, (Tucker Lepley, 59), M Isaiah Parente (Jose Magaña, 71), M Mauricio Cuevas, F Elijah Wynder, F Gabriel Pec (Gabriel Arnold, 81), F Christian Ramirez

Substitutes Not Used: GK Brady Scott

Referee: Elton Garcia

Assistant Referees: Fernando Fierro Rodriguez, Darren Bandy

Fourth Official: Corbin May

Match Director: Rick Castillo

Weather: Rainy, 58 degrees

Attendance: 16,714

Total Time: 86 minutes







