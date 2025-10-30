LA Galaxy Announce 2025 Roster Decisions

Published on October 30, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - Following the conclusion of the 2025 campaign, the LA Galaxy today announced their current roster status for the 2026 season.

The LA Galaxy have 17 players under contract for the 2026 season, including goalkeepers Novak Mićović and JT Marcinkowksi, defenders Julián Aude, Emiro Garces, Harbor Miller, Maya Yoshida, Chris Rindov, Zanka, and Miki Yamane, midfielders Edwin Cerrillo, Riqui Puig, Marco Reus, Lucas Sanabria, and Elijah Wynder and forwards Joseph Paintsil, Gabriel Pec and Ruben Ramos Jr.

The Galaxy has exercised 2026 contract options for defenders John Nelson and Mauricio Cuevas, and midfielders Tucker Lepley, Isaiah Parente, and Gino Vivi. The Club extended its contracts with forward Christian Ramirez and goalkeeper Brady Scott. The LA Galaxy continues its discussions with Botafogo to retain Matheus Nascimento for the 2026 season.

LA declined the 2026 contract option on forward Miguel Berry, defender Eriq Zavaleta, and midfielder Diego Fagúndez. The club remains in conversation with Fagúndez about returning in 2026.

The Galaxy's current roster heading into the 2026 campaign, listed alphabetically by position, is below:

2026 LA Galaxy Roster, as of October 30, 2025

Goalkeepers (3): JT Marcinkowski, Novak Mićović, Brady Scott

Defenders (10): Julián Aude, Mauricio Cuevas, Ascel Essengue (on loan to PHX USL), Emiro Garcés, Harbor Miller, John Nelson, Chris Rindov, Miki Yamane, Maya Yoshida, Zanka

Midfielders (8): Edwin Cerrillo, Tucker Lepley, Isaiah Parente, Riqui Puig, Marco Reus, Lucas Sanabria, Gino Vivi, Elijah Wynder

Forwards (4): Joseph Paintsil, Gabriel Pec, Ruben Ramos Jr., Christian Ramirez







