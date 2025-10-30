LA Galaxy Announce 2025 Roster Decisions
Published on October 30, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - Following the conclusion of the 2025 campaign, the LA Galaxy today announced their current roster status for the 2026 season.
The LA Galaxy have 17 players under contract for the 2026 season, including goalkeepers Novak Mićović and JT Marcinkowksi, defenders Julián Aude, Emiro Garces, Harbor Miller, Maya Yoshida, Chris Rindov, Zanka, and Miki Yamane, midfielders Edwin Cerrillo, Riqui Puig, Marco Reus, Lucas Sanabria, and Elijah Wynder and forwards Joseph Paintsil, Gabriel Pec and Ruben Ramos Jr.
The Galaxy has exercised 2026 contract options for defenders John Nelson and Mauricio Cuevas, and midfielders Tucker Lepley, Isaiah Parente, and Gino Vivi. The Club extended its contracts with forward Christian Ramirez and goalkeeper Brady Scott. The LA Galaxy continues its discussions with Botafogo to retain Matheus Nascimento for the 2026 season.
LA declined the 2026 contract option on forward Miguel Berry, defender Eriq Zavaleta, and midfielder Diego Fagúndez. The club remains in conversation with Fagúndez about returning in 2026.
The Galaxy's current roster heading into the 2026 campaign, listed alphabetically by position, is below:
2026 LA Galaxy Roster, as of October 30, 2025
Goalkeepers (3): JT Marcinkowski, Novak Mićović, Brady Scott
Defenders (10): Julián Aude, Mauricio Cuevas, Ascel Essengue (on loan to PHX USL), Emiro Garcés, Harbor Miller, John Nelson, Chris Rindov, Miki Yamane, Maya Yoshida, Zanka
Midfielders (8): Edwin Cerrillo, Tucker Lepley, Isaiah Parente, Riqui Puig, Marco Reus, Lucas Sanabria, Gino Vivi, Elijah Wynder
Forwards (4): Joseph Paintsil, Gabriel Pec, Ruben Ramos Jr., Christian Ramirez
Major League Soccer Stories from October 30, 2025
- Victory in Game 1 Built Momentum and Confidence, But to Replicate Success in Game 2, FC Cincinnati Know They Must Reset and Come Back Stronger - FC Cincinnati
- Win World Cup Tickets at the FIFA World Cup 2026© Draw Watch Party Hosted at Toyota Stadium - FC Dallas
- LA Galaxy Announce 2025 Roster Decisions - LA Galaxy
- Keys to the Match: Back in the Bronx - New York City FC
- LAFC Defeats Austin FC 2-1 in Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoff Opener, Presented by Hybe - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- LA Galaxy Announce 2025 Roster Decisions
- LA Galaxy Announce 2025 Team Awards
- LA Galaxy Beat Minnesota, 2-1, in Regular Season Finale
- LA Galaxy Celebrate Fan Appreciation Night; Face off against Minnesota United FC Tomorrow, Saturday, October 18 at Dignity Health Sports Park
- LA Galaxy, Herbalife, LAUSD, and U.S. Soccer Foundation to Unveil Mini Pitch at Ricardo Lizarraga Elementary School on October 22