Win World Cup Tickets at the FIFA World Cup 2026© Draw Watch Party Hosted at Toyota Stadium

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas will host a community-wide FIFA World Cup 2026© Draw Watch Party on Friday, Dec. 5 at 11 a.m. inside the Gallagher Club at the National Soccer Hall of Fame at Toyota Stadium, highlighted by a raffle for two tickets to all five group-stage matches taking place next summer in Dallas.

Fans are invited to experience one of the most anticipated moments on the global soccer calendar as nations learn their group-stage fate for the 2026 FIFA World Cup©.

The event is free and open to the public and will feature:

Raffle for two tickets to all five group-stage matches in Dallas

The Club & Country Pack with exclusive FC Dallas ticket and merchandise offers

Access to the National Soccer Hall of Fame Experience Center

Food and drink specials at the Gallagher Club

40% off all items at Soccer 90

Prize giveaways throughout the morning

"This is another milestone moment on the road to 2026," said FC Dallas President and North Texas FIFA World Cup 2026© host committee co-chair Dan Hunt. "We're proud to bring our community together to celebrate the World Cup returning to North Texas and to share in the excitement that only this tournament can deliver."

North Texas will host a tournament-high nine matches next summer, underscoring the region's role as one of the World Cup's premier destinations.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for the best viewing experience. Doors open at 10:30 a.m., and the World Cup Draw begins at 11 a.m. local time.







