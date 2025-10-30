Seattle Sounders FC Launches Strategic Capital Raise to Fuel Next Phase of Organizational Growth

Published on October 30, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

SEATTLE, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC today announced plans to pursue a strategic capital raise, marking a significant step in the club's continued evolution as one of North America's leading soccer organizations.

This initiative represents the first time since the club joined Major League Soccer in 2009 that Sounders FC is exploring new investment on the open market. Sounders FC has retained Moelis & Company to explore a potential sale of a stake in the organization, centered on fueling growth initiatives as the club boldly enters a defining era for North American soccer.

The capital raise is designed to strengthen Sounders FC's position during a period of unprecedented expansion and opportunity for the sport in the Pacific Northwest and across the continent. With global tournaments, historic milestones and major investments converging ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Sounders FC is inviting new strategic investors to join its diverse and locally rooted ownership group in one of North America's most engaged soccer markets.

"I am extremely proud of what Sounders FC represents in our community and the broader North American soccer ecosystem," said Adrian Hanauer, Majority Owner of Seattle Sounders FC. "We've built a foundation of excellence over the past 51 years, and we believe that now is the right time to seek additional partners who can help us achieve our vision for the next 50 years."

