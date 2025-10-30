Keys to the Match: Back in the Bronx

New York City FC take on Charlotte FC in Round One, Game 2, of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Kickoff is set for 3:30PM ET on Saturday, November 1.

Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford.

Game 2

The job isn't finished.

Pascal Jansen was clear with his messaging on Tuesday night after a brilliant 1-0 win in Charlotte, North Carolina. While Jansen was pleased with his team's performance, he was quick to shift focus to Game 2 in the Bronx this Saturday.

New York City FC were the only road team to win Game 1 of the best-of-three series, and that handed them a strong position heading into Saturday.

A victory at Yankee Stadium hands New York City the series, but standing in their way will be a determined Charlotte side, boosted by the return of Wilfried Zaha. The winger missed Game 1 of the series through suspension, while Pep Biel missed the game through injury and will also miss the remainder of the season.

New York City know they'll need another strong performance to advance to the next round, but they have given themselves a great opportunity to do that-now it's all about executing.

Magic

The playoffs are an unpredictable ride at the best of times, and that lends itself to being defined by a moment of magic.

On Tuesday, that moment came from Alonso Martínez. His driving run and clever skill carved open Charlotte's defense while also allowing him a shot at goal. New York City created several other good chances, including Andrés Perea hitting the woodwork in the first half and forcing a great save from Kristijan Kahlina in the second.

Saturday may call for another moment of magic, but New York City should feel confident that they can produce that kind of game-defining chance when it's needed most.

Back in the Bronx

Kevin O'Toole touched on it in his post-game press conference, but Saturday also represents a chance to play in front of a boisterous home crowd at Yankee Stadium.

"The fans are going to be huge. It was great to see them [in the stands] today," he explained. "We'll need all the support we can get when we return home to Yankee Stadium. Playoff games there are always special, and we're excited to feel the energy and show up in a big way on Saturday."

Yankee Stadium has been the setting for many a memorable playoff matchup for New York City FC, and the hope will be that a new chapter can be written on Saturday afternoon.

We know you know how to make it a special day, and that's what makes this weekend already feel so exciting.







