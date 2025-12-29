Sounders FC Re-Signs Midfielder Paul Rothrock

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced that it has re-signed midfielder Paul Rothrock to a new contract through the 2028-2029 season, with a club option for 2029-2030. Since signing with the Rave Green in August of 2023, the Seattle native and Sounders FC Academy product has 16 goals and 12 assists in 92 appearances in all competitions. Rothrock is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he appeared in all but three of Sounders FC's franchise-record 50 total matches, tallying five goals and nine assists.

"Paul has been a reliable part of the group since he joined the club two seasons ago," said Sounders FC General Manager & Chief Soccer Officer Craig Waibel. "He's stepped up in important moments. We value his professionalism and we're excited to sign him to a new deal that he's earned through consistent contribution and a strong presence within the group."

Rothrock, 26, is coming off his best professional season in 2025, ranking second on the team in appearances (47) and tied for third in assists (nine), while adding five goals in all competitions. In MLS regular-season action, he set career highs in appearances (33), starts (27) and assists (seven). He appeared in all three of Sounders FC's 2025 postseason fixtures and recorded an assist in the club's 4-2 home win over Minnesota (November 3). Outside of league play, Rothrock was central to Sounders FC's championship run in Leagues Cup 2025, scoring the late clinching goal in the club's historic 3-0 win over Inter Miami FC at home in the Final (August 31). He also appeared in all three of Seattle's 2025 FIFA Club World Cup fixtures, earning an assist against South American champion Botafogo of Brazil (June 15).

"Paul embodies the kind of Pacific Northwest grit that has always defined what it means to be a Sounder," said Sounders FC Head Coach Brian Schmetzer. "He does the hard work, he competes and he never shies away from the tough moments. Keeping someone like Paul in Seattle means a lot to all of us and I'm excited to continue working with him. He's earned his place here and we're glad he's staying part of this team."

Rothrock recorded six goals and two assists in MLS play for Sounders FC from 2023-2024, including a career-high five goals in 2024. He appeared in all four of Seattle's 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup matches that saw the club reach the Semifinals, scoring a goal in the Round of 32 against Louisville City FC (May 8). Prior to signing with the First Team, Rothrock played for Tacoma Defiance during the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season, making 18 appearances (15 starts) with three goals and seven assists. While with Defiance, the midfielder scored three goals in three First Team appearances for Sounders FC via Short-Term Agreements. After finding the net in a pair of 2023 U.S. Open Cup matches against San Diego Loyal SC (April 26) and LA Galaxy (May 10), Rothrock scored the game-winning goal in a 1-0 regular-season road win against the Houston Dynamo (May 13).

"Seattle is home. There were other opportunities, but my heart has always been here," said Rothrock. "This city, this club and the people around it mean everything to me. I believe in what we're building, I believe in this group and I'm proud to continue representing Seattle and competing for championships with the Sounders."

A graduate of Lakeside High School in Seattle, Rothrock joined Sounders FC Academy in 2016 and scored in his lone appearance as an amateur for Sounders FC 2 against Real Monarchs on July 9, 2017. He played collegiately from 2017-2021 with Notre Dame and Georgetown, helping the Hoyas to the program's first NCAA Championship in 2019. After being selected 64th overall in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft by Toronto FC, he scored 12 goals Toronto FC II from 2021-2022, leading the club to the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Final in 2022.

Sounders FC finished fifth in the Western Conference with 55 points (15-9-10) in 2025, qualifying for the postseason for the 16th time in 17 seasons. In all competitions, the Rave Green played a club-record 50 matches with a 23-13-14 record, also competing in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and Leagues Cup 2025, winning the latter for the ninth major trophy since joining MLS in 2009. The club now prepares for the 2026 MLS campaign, which kicks off on Sunday, February 22 against the Colorado Rapids (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1).

TRANSACTION: Sounders FC signs midfielder Paul Rothrock to a contract through the 2028-2029 season, with a club option for 2029-2030 on December 29, 2025.

