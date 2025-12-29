D.C. United Announces Inter Miami CF Match Will be Played at M&T Bank Stadium on March 7 Presented by Audi

Published on December 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United announced that the club's highly anticipated matchup against Inter Miami CF will take place on Saturday, March 7 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland presented by Audi. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.

D.C. United Season Ticket Members had access to a series of exclusive pre-sales, which kicked off on December 16. For those who signed up for pre-sale priority access, tickets went on sale December 17, followed by sales to the general public on December 18. All tickets will be available through M&T Bank Stadium's ticketing provider, SeatGeek.

To enhance the overall matchday experience, the club will provide exclusive perks and logistical support for fans traveling to Baltimore. Season Ticket Members will have access to free transportation to and from M&T Bank Stadium or the option for free parking (one per account). The club will also provide low-cost bussing for single-match and group attendees.

"This match represents a pivotal moment for our club, and every step we've taken has been guided by what our supporters deserve," said Danita Johnson, D.C. United President of Business Operations. "Bringing this match to Baltimore is not just a venue change. It is a meaningful step to embracing Baltimore as part of our home fan base. It is also an incredible opportunity to help grow the sport in a market that has consistently shown tremendous passion for soccer. M&T Bank Stadium is no stranger to hosting world-class matches, and we're grateful to the Baltimore Ravens for welcoming us and helping make this match possible."

Hosting this marquee match away from Audi Field underscores the club's commitment to strengthening its regional presence and deepening connections with fans across the DMV. Baltimore's vibrant soccer community presents a natural opportunity to expand D.C. United's footprint and embrace the city as part of its home fan base. The match also serves as an ideal lead-up to a summer filled with World Cup soccer, celebrating the shared passion for the sport across the region.

"We're thrilled to welcome D.C. United and Inter Miami CF to M&T Bank Stadium this spring," Ravens president Sashi Brown stated. "The Mid-Atlantic region has a strong appetite for soccer, and partnering with D.C. United to bring a match of this magnitude is especially exciting as Baltimore continues to be embraced as part of D.C. United's home fan base. Building off numerous successful international-friendly matches previously held at our stadium, this event offers another opportunity for fans to enjoy an incredible soccer experience in Charm City."

M&T Bank Stadium, home to the Baltimore Ravens, features a natural grass playing surface and has hosted major domestic and international soccer events since its opening in 1998. The stadium has staged CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals and welcomed global clubs including Chelsea, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal, and Everton. The March 7 match marks the first ever Major League Soccer match at the venue.

The match against Inter Miami kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET and will stream exclusively for Apple TV subscribers at no additional cost.







