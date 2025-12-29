Justin Haak Departs New York City FC

NEW YORK - New York City FC today announced that Midfielder Justin Haak has departed the Club to continue his professional career with the LA Galaxy.

A Brooklyn native, Haak joined New York City FC's Academy at the U14 level and signed his first professional contract with the 'Boys in Blue' in 2019, becoming one of the first Homegrown players in Club history. The Midfielder went on to represent New York City FC across multiple seasons, progressing from the Academy to the First Team.

With the 'Boys in Blue,' Haak made 111 appearances across all competitions, scoring three goals and tallying five assists while providing consistent contributions in both the midfield and defense. Haak also featured for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, New York City FC II, where the American scored two goals in eight matches.

Haak's pathway with New York City FC reflects the Club's commitment to identifying and developing local talent, as well as the player development opportunities created through New York City's Academy and Second Team. The pathway culminated in meaningful contributions at the First Team level that will remain an important part of the Club's history.

The Midfielder was part of the squad that helped New York City FC capture its first MLS Cup in 2021 and featured in the Club's Campeones Cup victory at Yankee Stadium in 2022. An original member of the first-ever Academy team at the U14 level in 2015, Haak progressed through the entire development pathway and helped New York City FC claim the Generation adidas Cup and the USDA Championship in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

New York City FC thanks Justin for his commitment to the Club and to the New York City community and wishes Justin continued success in the next chapter of his career.







