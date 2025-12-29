Charlotte FC Acquires $450,000 General Allocation Money from Minnesota United for Goalkeeper Drake Callender
Published on December 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
CHARLOTTE - Charlotte FC today announced the Club has acquired $350,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money and $100,000 in 2027 General Allocation Money from Minnesota United FC in exchange for goalkeeper Drake Callender.
Charlotte FC retains a percentage of any future sale or trade of Callender and can receive up to $300,000 GAM if certain conditional metrics are met.
Everyone at the Club thanks Drake for his contributions to Charlotte FC.
TRANSACTION: Charlotte FC acquired $350,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money and $100,000 in 2027 General Allocation Money from Minnesota United FC in exchange for goalkeeper Drake Callender. Charlotte FC retains a percentage of any future sale or trade of Callender.
Major League Soccer Stories from December 29, 2025
- Earthquakes Sign Midfielder Beau Leroux to New Contract - San Jose Earthquakes
- LAFC and Paris Baguette Announce New Partnership - Los Angeles FC
- Charlotte FC Acquires $450,000 General Allocation Money from Minnesota United for Goalkeeper Drake Callender - Charlotte FC
- Minnesota United Acquires Goalkeeper Drake Callender from Charlotte FC - Minnesota United FC
- Sounders FC Re-Signs Midfielder Paul Rothrock - Seattle Sounders FC
- LAFC Acquires Forward Jacob Shaffelburg from Nashville SC - Los Angeles FC
- Justin Haak Departs New York City FC - New York City FC
- LA Galaxy Sign Midfielder Justin Haak - LA Galaxy
- Nashville SC Acquires $1 Million in General Allocation Money (GAM) from LAFC in Exchange for Jacob Shaffelburg - Nashville SC
- D.C. United Announces Inter Miami CF Match Will be Played at M&T Bank Stadium on March 7 Presented by Audi - D.C. United
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte FC Stories
- Charlotte FC Acquires $450,000 General Allocation Money from Minnesota United for Goalkeeper Drake Callender
- Charlotte FC Selects Three Players in 2026 MLS SuperDraft
- United States to Play Senegal in Charlotte Friendly at Bank of America Stadium
- Charlotte FC's Wilfried Zaha and Rodolfo Aloko to Compete in African Cup of Nations
- Charlotte to Host United States Men's National Team Friendly Ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup