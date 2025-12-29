Charlotte FC Acquires $450,000 General Allocation Money from Minnesota United for Goalkeeper Drake Callender

CHARLOTTE - Charlotte FC today announced the Club has acquired $350,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money and $100,000 in 2027 General Allocation Money from Minnesota United FC in exchange for goalkeeper Drake Callender.

Charlotte FC retains a percentage of any future sale or trade of Callender and can receive up to $300,000 GAM if certain conditional metrics are met.

Everyone at the Club thanks Drake for his contributions to Charlotte FC.

