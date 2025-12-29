Minnesota United Acquires Goalkeeper Drake Callender from Charlotte FC

Published on December 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United announced today that the club has acquired goalkeeper Drake Callender from Charlotte FC in exchange for a guaranteed $450,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) - split into $350,000 in 2026 GAM and $100,000 in 2027 GAM. Charlotte could receive up to another $300,000 in conditional GAM, and also retains a percentage of any future sale or trade of Callender.

"Drake brings winning experience and a strong understanding of Major League Soccer to our club," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "He has proven himself as a consistent shot-stopper and a leader on the back line. We believe his presence will strengthen our defensive unit, and we're excited to welcome him to Minnesota United as we prepare for the upcoming season."

"I'm extremely excited to join Minnesota United FC and be a part of a growing club that has big ambitions," said goalkeeper Drake Callender. "I've heard great things about the fan base and the atmosphere they create at Allianz Field. It's going to be incredibly special to get to play in front of them."

Callender joins Minnesota United after he finished the 2025 MLS season with Eastern Conference side Charlotte FC. Prior to his time in Charlotte, he was a member of Inter Miami CF. With Miami, the American goalkeeper posted 19 clean sheets in 118 appearances across all competitions (including MLS, Concacaf Champions Cup, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and Leagues Cup appearances). Callender helped the South Florida team capture the Leagues Cup (2023) and Supporters' Shield (2024) titles.

During his 2023 Leagues Cup run, Callender notably scored a penalty and saved two attempts during the thrilling penalty shootout in the final. With that performance, Callender was awarded the best goalkeeper of the 2023 Leagues Cup and won Man of the Match. He was also named a 2022 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year finalist.

Internationally, Callender has represented the United States, and in 2023 and 2024, the goalkeeper earned call-ups and a roster spot for the Concacaf Nations Leagues Semifinals and Final matches.

Transaction: Minnesota United acquires goalkeeper Drake Callender from Charlotte FC in exchange for a guaranteed $450,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) - split into $350,000 in 2026 GAM and $100,000 in 2027 GAM. Charlotte can receive up to another $300,000 in conditional GAM, and also retains a percentage of any future sale or trade of Callender.

VITALS

Drake Callender

Position: Goalkeeper

Date of Birth: 10/7/1997 (28 years old)

Height: 6'3"

Wight: 194

Birthplace: Sacramento, California

Hometown: Sacramento, California

Citizenship: United States

Previous Club: Charlotte FC







Major League Soccer Stories from December 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.