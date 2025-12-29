Earthquakes Sign Midfielder Beau Leroux to New Contract

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today they have signed midfielder Beau Leroux to a new contract through June 2028 with a club option for June 2029.

"We're pleased to sign Beau Leroux to a new contract," said Earthquakes Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena. "Beau has a bright future in this league. We look forward to seeing him continue to grow and contribute to the team in 2026."

Leroux, 22, earned San Jose's Young Player of the Year Award for the 2025 season, his first in Major League Soccer. After signing his contract with the First Team on the eve of the season opener, the midfielder progressed rapidly to make 33 appearances (25 starts) in MLS play, notching nine goal contributions in the process (5g/4a). On Matchday 21, he earned AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors leaguewide after a curling finish tickled the twine from just outside the penalty arc in a 1-1 draw with the archrival LA Galaxy at Stanford Stadium.

"First and foremost, I want to thank God," Leroux said. "I'm also super grateful and excited to be re-signing with my hometown team. I personally want to thank the fans and everyone in the organization who have supported me this past season and the seasons to come."

Leroux spent the 2024 season with the Earthquakes' MLS NEXT Pro team, The Town FC, scoring five goals in 24 appearances (23 starts) in the regular season and postseason combined. He also signed a Short-Term Agreement with San Jose's MLS First Team and was an unused substitute for four regular-season matches in 2024.

The Earthquakes originally acquired Leroux out of San Jose State University with their second-round pick (42nd overall) in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft. Born and raised in San Jose and a graduate of Santa Teresa High School, Leroux also spent time with the Quakes Academy and Santa Cruz Breakers as a youth.

