Nashville SC Acquires $1 Million in General Allocation Money (GAM) from LAFC in Exchange for Jacob Shaffelburg
Published on December 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has acquired $1 Million in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Los Angeles Football Club in exchange for midfielder Jacob Shaffelburg. Nashville will receive $500K in 2026 GAM, $500K in 2027 GAM, and retain a sell-on percentage if Shaffelburg is transferred in the future.
Since being acquired in 2022 on loan from Toronto FC in exchange for $225K in GAM, Shaffelburg has appeared in 107 matches across all competitions for the Boys in Gold and registered 14 goals and 17 assists.
Transaction: Nashville SC receives $1 Million in GAM ($500K in 2026 GAM, $500K in 2027 GAM) from LAFC in exchange for midfielder Jacob Shaffelburg. In addition, Nashville retains a sell-on percentage if Shaffelburg is transferred in the future.
