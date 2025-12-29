Nashville SC Acquires $1 Million in General Allocation Money (GAM) from LAFC in Exchange for Jacob Shaffelburg

Published on December 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has acquired $1 Million in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Los Angeles Football Club in exchange for midfielder Jacob Shaffelburg. Nashville will receive $500K in 2026 GAM, $500K in 2027 GAM, and retain a sell-on percentage if Shaffelburg is transferred in the future.

Since being acquired in 2022 on loan from Toronto FC in exchange for $225K in GAM, Shaffelburg has appeared in 107 matches across all competitions for the Boys in Gold and registered 14 goals and 17 assists.

Transaction: Nashville SC receives $1 Million in GAM ($500K in 2026 GAM, $500K in 2027 GAM) from LAFC in exchange for midfielder Jacob Shaffelburg. In addition, Nashville retains a sell-on percentage if Shaffelburg is transferred in the future.







Major League Soccer Stories from December 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.