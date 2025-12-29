LA Galaxy Sign Midfielder Justin Haak
Published on December 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has signed free-agent midfielder Justin Haak to a one-year guaranteed contract through the end of the 2026 MLS season with a club option for June 2027.
Haak, 24, joins the LA Galaxy after having made 81 appearances (57 starts) across MLS competition in seven seasons played with New York City FC (2019-25). During the 2025 MLS Regular Season, Haak appeared in 34 matches (34 starts) and recorded one goal and four assists, while also finding his first career playoff goal and the only goal in the club's playoff loss in Miami.
"We are very excited to welcome Justin to the LA Galaxy," said Will Kuntz, General Manager, LA Galaxy. "Justin is a positionally versatile player who will be able to contribute in several roles. His growth from Homegrown academy signing to an every-game starter is a testament to his work ethic, his technical ability, and his defensive instincts. We look forward to Justin's contributions to the Galaxy as we continue to put together a competitive squad for the 2026 season."
The Brooklyn, N.Y., native signed a Homegrown contract with NYCFC in 2019 after developing in the club's academy. During the 2019 campaign, Haak's first as a professional, the midfielder appeared in three matches as a substitute. Haak then joined Hartford Athletic (USL Championship) on loan for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, making 16 appearances in 2021. After earning more senior gametime in 2022, the midfielder penned a new deal to start the 2023 season.
The 2023 MLS Regular Season saw Haak score his first MLS goal in 14 matches played (10 starts) for NYCFC. In 2024, the midfielder appeared in 15 matches (6 starts).
The Galaxy will open the 2025 MLS Regular Season at home on February 22 against NYCFC, a matchup that brings multiple threads of club history together. The contest will follow the transfer of NYCFC homegrown player Justin Haak to Los Angeles and marks a reunion with NYCFC Sporting Director and Galaxy legend Todd Dunivant, underscoring the deep ties and shared history between the two clubs on Opening Day.
Transaction: LA Galaxy sign midfielder Justin Haak to a one-year guaranteed contract through the end of the 2026 MLS season with a club option for June 2027 on Dec. 29, 2025.
Justin Haak
Position: Midfielder/Defender
Height: 6-0
Weight: 165
Date Of Birth: September 12, 2001 (24)
Birthplace: Brooklyn, NY
Roster Category: Senior
Last Club: New York City FC
Citizenship: United States
Major League Soccer Stories from December 29, 2025
- LAFC and Paris Baguette Announce New Partnership - Los Angeles FC
- Charlotte FC Acquires $450,000 General Allocation Money from Minnesota United for Goalkeeper Drake Callender - Charlotte FC
- Minnesota United Acquires Goalkeeper Drake Callender from Charlotte FC - Minnesota United FC
- Sounders FC Re-Signs Midfielder Paul Rothrock - Seattle Sounders FC
- LAFC Acquires Forward Jacob Shaffelburg from Nashville SC - Los Angeles FC
- Justin Haak Departs New York City FC - New York City FC
- LA Galaxy Sign Midfielder Justin Haak - LA Galaxy
- Nashville SC Acquires $1 Million in General Allocation Money (GAM) from LAFC in Exchange for Jacob Shaffelburg - Nashville SC
- D.C. United Announces Inter Miami CF Match Will be Played at M&T Bank Stadium on March 7 Presented by Audi - D.C. United
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- LA Galaxy Sign Midfielder Justin Haak
- LA Galaxy Select Three Players in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft
- LA Galaxy to Play at CVI on February 8 and February 11
- LA Galaxy Acquire Two-Time MLS Best XI and Three-Time MLS All-Star Defender Jakob Glesnes from Philadephia Union
- LA Galaxy to Play San Miguelito in CCC on February 19 and February 25, Club to Participate in CVI