LAFC Acquires Forward Jacob Shaffelburg from Nashville SC

Published on December 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC announced today that the club has acquired forward Jacob Shaffelburg from Nashville SC in exchange for $500,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2026 and $500,000 in GAM in 2027. Nashville will retain a sell-on percentage if Shaffelburg is transferred in the future.

"Jacob is a versatile, attack-minded player who brings incredible pace and intensity to our group," said LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington. "He has proven himself at the international level with Canada and enters an important year with big ambitions ahead, hopefully including the World Cup. Just as important, he is a person of high character, who approaches the game with humility, professionalism, and a team-first mindset. We're excited to add Jacob to our strong returning core and to welcome him, his wife Robyne, and his children to the LAFC family."

Shaffelburg, 26, joins LAFC after spending the previous four seasons with Nashville SC, where he tallied 107 appearances (65 starts) across all competitions and contributed 14 goals and 17 assists in 5,780 total minutes played for the club. He registered a career-high four goals in 2025 with three assists, helping his team capture a franchise-record 16 wins in league play and playing a key role in Nashville's first-ever trophy, the 2025 U.S. Open Cup.

Prior to his time in Nashville, the winger made 61 appearances (34 starts) across all competitions for Toronto FC from 2019-2022. He made his first appearance for Toronto in a Concacaf Champions League match on February 19, 2019, and later signed as a Homegrown Player in June that same year. During his time with Toronto, he also helped The Reds claim the Voyagers Cup in the 2020 Canadian Championship. In 2021, he was named the Best Young Canadian Player by the Canada Soccer Association, recognizing each tournament's best Canadian U-21 player.

At the international level, Shaffelburg made his Canada Men's National Team debut on January 10, 2020, in a friendly against Barbados. He also appeared in the third round of the 2021-2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers where he helped Canada finish first in the table and qualify for Qatar 2022, ending a 36-year drought since the first and only time Canada played in a FIFA World Cup in 1986. In total, he has 31 caps (12 starts) and has recorded six goals and one assist for Canada. He most recently participated in this past summer's Gold Cup run to the quarterfinals.

Name: Jacob Shaffelburg

Position: Forward

Age: 26

Height: 5'11"

Birthplace: Kentville, Nova Scotia, Canada

Citizenship: Canada

Last Club: Nashville SC (MLS)

TRANSACTION:

LAFC acquires forward Jacob Shaffelburg from Nashville SC in exchange for $500,000 in GAM in 2026 and $500,000 in GAM in 2027. Nashville will retain a sell-on percentage if Shaffelburg is transferred in the future.







