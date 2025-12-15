FC Dallas Signs Midfielder Ran Binyamin from Hapoel Tel Aviv F.C.

Published on December 15, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas has acquired midfielder Ran Binyamin via transfer from Hapoel Tel Aviv F.C. He has signed a U22 Initiative contract through the 2028-29 Major League Soccer season with club options for the 2029-30 and 2030-31 seasons. Binyamin will occupy an international roster slot, pending receipt of his P-1 visa and International Transfer Certificate.

Binyamin joins FC Dallas after spending the last three years with Hapoel where he made 85 appearances across all competitions. He made his professional debut on Aug. 20, 2022. During the 2024-25 season, Hapoel competed in the Liga Leumit, Israel's second division, where Binyamin posted career highs in appearances (34), goals (7) and assists (7), helping the team win the Liga Leumit title and earn promotion.

The Beerseva, Israel, native began his football career with local club Hapoel Meitar before joining the Hapoel Beer Sheva Academy in 2016. In 2019 he joined the F.C. Ashdod Academy, and moved to the Hapoel Tel Aviv F.C. Academy in 2020.

Internationally, Binyamin has represented Israel at the U-19, U-20 and U-21 levels. He appeared in six matches for Israel's U-20 national team at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, scoring one goal in the nation's historic third-place finish. With the U-21 national team, he has made nine appearances and scored three goals in the UEFA European U-21 Championship qualifiers.

Full Name: Ran Binyamin

Pronunciation: bin-yah-MEEN

Position: Midfielder

Date of Birth: Feb. 6, 2004 (21)

Birthplace: Beerseva, Israel

Hometown: Omer, Israel

Nationality: Israeli and Polish

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 155 lbs.

Last Club: Hapoel Tel Aviv F.C.

