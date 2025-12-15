CF Montréal Signs Academy Defender Josh-Duc Nteziryayo
Published on December 15, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Monday that it has signed Academy defender Josh-Duc Nteziryayo to a Homegrown contract. Nteziryayo has become the 29th Homegrown signing in Club history after the 17-year-old agreed to a contract for the next three seasons with options for the ensuing three campaigns.
"We're pleased to officially welcome Josh to the First Team," said CF Montréal Managing Director, Recruitment and Sporting Methodology Luca Saputo. "His respective maturity, determination and commitment levels have rendered him fully deserving of this accomplishment. Josh exudes the values of our Academy and we have every confidence in his potential to establish himself at the next level."
A native of Terrebonne, Que., Nteziryayo, a product of the Pre-Academy who joined the organization in 2018, has twice represented Canada on the international stage, most recently by way of appearing in three matches with Canada's U17 team at the FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar last month. On Friday, he was named to Canada's U20 roster ahead of two friendlies later this week in Costa Rica.
CF Montréal's roster now includes five Homegrown players from the Club's Academy: goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois, defenders Aleksandr Guboglo and Félix Samson, forward Owen Graham-Roache and Nteziryayo.
JOSH-DUC NTEZIRYAYO
Position: Defender
Height: 6'1
Weight: 170 lbs
Birthdate: Nov. 15, 2008
Birthplace: Terrebonne, Que.
Last Club: CF Montréal U18
