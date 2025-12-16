LA Galaxy Acquire Two-Time MLS Best XI and Three-Time MLS All-Star Defender Jakob Glesnes from Philadephia Union

Published on December 15, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has acquired defender Jakob Glesnes and the Homegrown Priority for Jamir Johnson (2008) from the Philadelphia Union in exchange for $1,100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). The General Allocation Money is split between $500,000 in 2026 and $600,000 in 2027. Philadelphia could acquire up to $1,100,000 in GAM if certain performance-based metrics are met by Glesnes or Johnson. Philadelphia will retain a future sell-on or trade percentage for Johnson.

Glesnes, 31, joins LA having spent six seasons with the Philadelphia Union, where he was named the 2022 MLS Defender of the Year, two-time MLS Best XI, and three-time MLS All-Star (2022, 2023, 2025). In the 2025 season, the center back totaled three goal contributions (1 goal, 2 assists) and 30 clearances in 31 matches played (30 starts) across MLS competition. Glesnes recorded the second-most minutes (2,626) for the club in the 2025 season and led the Union defense to a best-in-league fewest goals conceded (35) and 14 clean sheets.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jakob and his family to Los Angeles," said Will Kuntz, General Manager, LA Galaxy. "In his six years in MLS, Jakob has established himself as one of the best center backs in the league and a back-line leader on multiple Supporter's Shield winning teams. We look forward to having Jakob join the group in January as we prepare for the 2026 campaign."

Glesnes has played 181 games with 178 starts in his MLS career, recording nine goals and 10 assists. Before joining the Union, Glesnes played in Norway's top division, the Eliteserien, representing Strømsgodset Toppfotball.

Transaction: LA Galaxy acquire defender Jakob Glesnes through 2027 with an option for 2028 and the Homegrown Priority for Jamir Johnson from the Philadelphia Union in Exchange for $1,100,000 in General Allocation Money on Dec. 15, 2025.

Jakob Glesnes

Height: 6' 2"

Weight: 185 lbs

Date of Birth: 3.25.1994 (31)

Birthplace: Bergen, Norway

Position: Defender

Roster Category: Senior

Last Club: Philadelphia Union (MLS)

Citizenship: Norway







