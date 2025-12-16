Philadelphia Union Acquire up to $2,200,000 in General Allocation Money from LA Galaxy

Published on December 15, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that they have acquired a guaranteed $1,100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from LA Galaxy in exchange for defender Jakob Glesnes and the Homegrown Priority of Union Academy forward, Jamir Johnson. The club will receive $500,000 in 2026 GAM and $600,000 in 2027 GAM. The Union may acquire up to an additional $1,100,000 in GAM if certain performances metrics are met by Glesnes or Johnson and will receive a future trade and sell-on percentage of Johnson.

"Jakob has been an integral part of our defensive unit and the success they have had during his time with the club," said Philadelphia Union Head Coach Bradley Carnell. "Since joining the Union, he has played a major role in the team's success, and we remain grateful for his leadership on and off the field. This move provides significant financial opportunities to continue to invest and strengthen our roster while reinforcing our competitive strategy. This also allows Jakob to continue competing at a high level in MLS where we're confident he'll continue to be successful. We wish him all the best in the next chapter of his career."

The Union first announced Vazquez's loan to San Diego on July 28, 2025. In return, the club received $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM), split evenly between 2025 GAM and 2026 GAM.

Glesnes, 31, established himself as one of the league's premier defenders during his six seasons in Philadelphia (2020-26). He recorded an 81.83% pass completion rate over 15,839 minutes in 181 appearances (178 starts) and contributed nine goals and 10 assists in regular season play. He also achieved many personal accolades during his time in Philadelphia as a three-time MLS All-Star, two-time MLS Best XI selection, and 2022 Defender of the Year. Prior to joining the Union, Glesnes came from the first-tier Norwegian league, Eliteserien, where he played for Stromsgodset Toppfotball.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union acquire a guaranteed $1,100,000 in GAM from LA Galaxy in exchange for defender Jakob Glesnes and Homegrown Priority over Jamir Johnson. The club may acquire an additional $1,100,000 in GAM if certain performances metrics are met by Glesnes or Johnson and will receive a future trade and sell-on percentage of Johnson.







Major League Soccer Stories from December 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.