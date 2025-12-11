Philadelphia Union Sign Goalkeeper George Marks to New Contract

Published on December 11, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that the club has signed goalkeeper George Marks to a new contract through 2026, with two club options: the first through June 2027, and the second through the 2027-2028 season.

"Since joining the Union in August, George has proven to be a strong, reliable component of our goalkeeper group", said Philadelphia Union Head Coach, Bradley Carnell. "His daily competitiveness and commitment elevates the entire team, and we value the role he plays in strengthening our goalkeeper unit as he continues to develop with the team."

Marks joined the Union in August and made three starts for Union II, the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate. He recorded 17 total saves, highlighted by a standout 10-save performance against Chicago Fire FC II on September 21, 2025. Prior to joining the Union, Marks produced a quadruple save for Crown Legacy FC against Atlanta United 2, earning MLS NEXT Pro's 2025 Save of the Year. His efforts in that match also helped propel his team to an extra-point shootout victory following regulation.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union sign goalkeeper George Marks to a new contract through 2026 with a club option through June 30, 2027, and a second option through June 30, 2028.







