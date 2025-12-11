Columbus Crew Re-Sign Goalkeeper Evan Bush

Published on December 11, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew announced today that the Club has re-signed veteran goalkeeper Evan Bush for the 2026 Major League Soccer season.

"Evan exemplifies the qualities we value as a club, and we know his combined mentorship and competitive mentality will continue to strengthen our group and maintain our high standards heading into the 2026 season," said Crew General Manager Issa Tall.

"I'm thrilled to come back for another year and continue to be part of this fantastic club," said Bush. "The energy I feel when I arrive at the OhioHealth Performance Center and ScottsMiracle-Gro Field is unmatched, and I look forward to many more special moments in front of our fans in 2026. Additionally, this also allows me the opportunity to continue my professional development within the organization during this exciting and pivotal year."

On March 22, Bush returned to the field 221 days after a forearm injury suffered the previous season and earned the shutout in a 0-0 home draw against NYCFC. Bush went on to start six MLS matches in 2025, tallying two shutouts and 10 saves. He additionally backstopped the Crew's 3-1 victory over Club Puebla in Leagues Cup action on Aug. 1.

Recently named the Crew's 2025 Humanitarian of the Year, Bush has served the Columbus community and demonstrated his commitment to making a lasting impact, including his tireless advocacy for Type 1 diabetes awareness and support. Inspired by his immediate family's connection to the important cause, the veteran goalkeeper has channeled his passion into raising funds and awareness for the Type 1 diabetes community and elevating organizations like BreakthroughT1D.

Now entering his 15th MLS season, Bush joined the Crew on Dec.14, 2020, in a trade with Vancouver Whitecaps FC. In 2021, the veteran goalkeeper appeared in four regular season matches for the Black & Gold, as well as backstopped the Crew during the 2021 Campeones Cup win with five saves and a clean sheet during a 2-0 victory over Liga MX side Cruz Azul on Sept. 29.

The Ohio native joined CF Montréal in 2011, the team's final season in the United Soccer League. Bush spent the first nine seasons of his MLS career with CF Montréal, appearing in a total of 176 regular season matches prior to joining the Whitecaps on Sept. 28, 2020.

To date, Bush has started all 196 MLS regular season matches played, tallying 607 saves and 44 shutouts. Additionally, Bush has two shutouts in eight postseason appearances.

TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew re-sign goalkeeper Evan Bush for the 2026 Major League Soccer season announced on Dec. 11, 2025.







