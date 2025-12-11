Assistant Coach Dominic Kinnear to Depart FC Cincinnati
Published on December 11, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati Assistant Coach Dominic Kinnear has departed the club after four seasons with the Orange and Blue, the club announced today.
"Dom has been an integral part of our group, helping to establish a culture when we began this project four years ago, and we're forever grateful for his time here at FCC," said Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati General Manager. "He is an excellent coach and person, and we wish him and his wonderful family the best in his future opportunities."
The club will immediately begin the process to add a new assistant coach to the staff.
Kinnear joined the Orange and Blue ahead of the 2022 season, bringing over two decades of coaching experience to Cincinnati. Kinnear was part of the coaching staff that led FC Cincinnati to the club's first MLS trophy - the 2023 Supporters' Shield - four playoff appearances and an MLS post-shootout record 58 regular season wins over the past three seasons.
"I'd like to thank Carl, Jeff, Chris, Pat, and everyone else who gave me the opportunity to join FC Cincinnati four years ago," said Kinnear. "I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to work with this staff, these players, and for these fans at TQL Stadium. I'm proud of what we accomplished together, including winning the 2023 Supporters' Shield, and I'm proud to leave this club in a better place than when I arrived. My family and I really enjoyed Cincinnati on and off the field, and we look forward to what's next for us."
The club would like to thank Dominic for his commitment and dedication to the club over the past four seasons and wish him the best of luck in his future coaching endeavors.
