New York City FC Selects Legends Global as Official Food and Beverage Operating Partner of Etihad Park

Published on December 11, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

QUEENS, NY - New York City FC announced they have selected Legends Global, the premier partner to the world's greatest live events, venues, and brands, as the Official Food and Beverage Operating Partner of Etihad Park. In this role, Legends Global will assist in bringing the Club's culinary vision to life at Etihad Park managing concessions, premium suites and clubs, and catering.

The food and beverage fan experience will play a defining role in creating the spirit and energy of Etihad Park. The Club is committed to embracing and celebrating the culture of New York City, and Etihad Park will reflect that by showcasing exceptional local restaurants and celebrity chefs across all food and beverage offerings throughout the stadium. From concessions featuring locally sourced food available in the general concourse to live cooking stations in premium hospitality areas, every attendee at Etihad Park will enjoy a world-class New York City-inspired dining experience.

"Food is an essential part of New York City's identity that reflects its diversity and creativity, and we are committed to bringing that spirit to life within Etihad Park," said Brad Sims, New York City FC CEO. "With Legends Global's operational expertise and our commitment to showcasing local chefs and restaurants, we're ensuring that the taste and spirit of New York City are authentically represented in every corner of Etihad Park. We're looking forward to making some exciting announcements about the incredible chefs and restaurants we'll be working with over the next 12 months."

The design of Etihad Park's north, south, and east stands will each feature three fixed food stands, two portable grills, and two beverage markets. Five fully stocked bars and two tap bars featuring New York brews on draft will also be located throughout the concourse. Additionally, the Supporters Porch will feature unique offerings and New York City staples for Etihad Park attendees.

Food and beverage will also be a key highlight of the premium hospitality spaces located in the west stand at Etihad Park. Each space will feature its own dedicated kitchen, ensuring guests enjoy freshly prepared premium foods throughout their visit. All food and beverages will be included for guests in these areas, who will also have access to the full range of main concourse dining and drink options available across Etihad Park.

Etihad Park will further champion New York City's iconic gastronomy with the Five Boroughs Food Hall located in City Square. This area will have small business vendors representing cuisines found throughout each borough of New York City. Each vendor will bring a unique offering, solidifying the whole of City Square as a main hospitality attraction of Etihad Park.

Local businesses seeking to become City Square vendors must be licensed and insured food service operators in New York City. Following selection, vendors will enter a one-year licensing agreement with Etihad Park to operate at City Square. Additional information on the vendor selection process and application timeline will be announced at EtihadPark.com in early 2026.

"Partnering with New York City FC, we're committed to delivering a best-in-class hospitality experience for local fans and guests traveling from around the world to visit Etihad Park," said Legends Global President of Hospitality Tom Funk. "Our goal is to create a culinary experience that celebrates the city's incredible food culture - from favorite local restaurants to hidden gems from across the five boroughs. Every matchday and every event will offer fans and guests something new to discover and share together."

Etihad Park is New York City's first-ever soccer-specific stadium and the future home of New York City FC. The new stadium is 100% privately financed, will seat 25,000 people, and be the first fully electric outdoor sports stadium in the country.

Etihad Park will also be part of a new, 23-acre neighborhood at Willets Point, Queens, which will feature 2,500 new affordable housing units, a new 650-seat public school, a brand-new hotel, and more than 150,000 square feet of public open space. The Willets Point redevelopment project is estimated to generate $6.1 billion in economic activity, create 1,550 permanent jobs, and 14,200 construction jobs.

Legends Global delivers the food and beverage experience at over 175 venues worldwide, including top-tier stadiums, arenas, theaters, amphitheaters, convention centers, membership clubs, and restaurants. This agreement expands on New York City FC's partnership with Legends Global. In April 2024, the Club selected Legends Global to manage sales efforts for suites and premium seating at Etihad Park.

Etihad Park is scheduled to open for the 2027 MLS regular season. To learn more and secure your seats for Etihad Park's inaugural season, visit EtihadPark.com.







