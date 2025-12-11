Inter Miami CF Academy U-14s Set to Feature in the 2025 El Arbolito Cup in Austin, Texas
Published on December 11, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
The Inter Miami CF Academy's U-14 team is headed to Austin, Texas to participate in the fifth edition of El Arbolito Cup hosted by Austin FC. The tournament will feature seven other Major League Soccer academies including Chicago Fire FC, Colorado Rapids, FC Cincinnati, Houston Dynamo FC, Orlando City SC, and St. Louis City SC.
Our U-14s will play four group stage matches before playing a fifth match based on their performance in the group stage. Games will consist of two 35-minute halves with a 5-minute halftime, with champions crowned on Sunday, December 14.
Inter Miami CF U-14 Group Stage Matches
Friday, December 12 at 11 a.m. ET vs. St. Louis City SC
Friday, December 12 at 4 p.m. ET vs. Austin FC
Saturday, December 13 at 12:30 p.m. ET vs. Chicago Fire FC
Saturday, December 13 at 7 p.m. ET vs. Colorado Rapids
For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy!
