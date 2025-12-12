Road to Glory: MLS Cup Champions' Historic 2025 Season in Review

Published on December 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Following a spectacular season for Inter Miami CF with numerous milestones and highlighted by our first-ever MLS Cup conquest, let's review the team's road to glory and all the pieces that came together to make 2025 the most fruitful year yet in Club history.

Historic Numbers Enroute to Lifting MLS Cup

After placing third in the Eastern Conference standings to secure an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs berth, Inter Miami performed flawlessly during the postseason to clinch the third and fourth titles in its history: securing the 2025 Eastern Conference Championship, before going all the way and lifting the MLS Cup presented by Audi for the first time.

These trophies are products of standout numbers from our First Team players throughout the 2025 league campaign. Inter Miami totalled 101 goals combined between regular season and postseason action for the most goals in a single season in MLS history, including a postseason record 20 goals, while also playing an MLS-record 58 fixtures across all competitions in 2025.

History on the International Stage

Inter MIami faced three international competitions in 2025 - Concacaf Champions Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and Leagues Cup - reaching the decisive stages at each of them.

In what was its second appearance in Concacaf's most prestigious club competition, Inter Miami reached the semifinals of the Champions Cup. Inter Miami first topped Jamaican side Cavalier FC 4-0 on aggregate in the Round of 16, followed by a 3-2 win on aggregate over LAFC in the Quarterfinals, and ultimately fell against the Vancouver Whitecaps in the two-legged Semifinals series.

Inter Miami followed up with a historic run to the round of 16 at the revamped 2025 FIFA Club World Cup - becoming the first MLS side to reach the knockout rounds at a Club World Cup, the first Concacaf team to defeat European opposition in an international competition, and the first team from the United States to win in a match in the competition.

Lastly, Inter Miami reached the Semifinals at the 2025 edition of the Leagues Cup in what was the Club's third appearance in the tournament. The Herons opened its Leagues Cup 2025 campaign with a 2-1 win over Atlas FC, followed by a 2-2 draw and subsequent 5-4 win in penalties to claim the additional point against Club Necaxa, and a 3-1 win against Pumas UNAM to advance to the Knockout Rounds in second place in the MLS table in Phase One with eight points. The team then took on the Knockout Rounds, defeating Tigres UANL 2-1 in the Quarterfinals and Orlando 3-1 in the Semifinals, before ultimately falling in the FInal against the Seattle Sounders.

Dream Debut Season for 'El Jefe' at the Helm

The 2025 season presented Inter Miami's first year with head coach Javier Mascherano at the helm, with the Argentine head coach going on to lead Inter Miami to a fantastic campaign on all fronts. Powered by dynamic tactics and calculated player management, 'El Jefe's' first season managing at the club level was one for the books.

The 58 matches played by Mascherano's Inter Miami across all competitions this year are broken down into 35 wins, 10 draws, and 13 losses, scoring a notable 129 goals and adding two pieces of silverware to the Club's trophy cabinet.

Historic Campaign for Club Captain Leo Messi

Leo Messi's name is synonymous with fútbol history, and the Argentine legend further cemented his legacy writing history in the Northamerican landscape this 2025 season.

In terms of league play, our Club captain starred from start to finish. Messi enjoyed a historic 2025 regular season, winning the 2025 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi with 29 goals and 48 total goal contributions (29 goals, 19 assists). The Argentine maestro was subsequently named the 2025 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player to become the first player in league history to win the award in consecutive seasons. Furthermore, Messi played a key role in first MLS Cup title, leading the way with 15 goal contributions (6 goals, 9 assists) to set a new record for most goal contributions in a single postseason, while also earning MLS Cup presented by Audi MVP honors.

In terms of fútbol history, Messi's assist for Mateo Silvetti's strike in the 5-1 victory against NYCFC in the Eastern Conference Final took his tally to 405 career assists to become the player with the most assists in the history of the sport.

In all, Messi racked up an astonishing 74 goal contributions (43 goals, 31 assists) in 49 appearances across all competitions in 2025 and continues to be the Club's historic leader both in goals and assists (77 goals, 53 assists in 88 appearances)

Alba and Busquets Bow Out in Style, Suárez Amongst Top Contributors

The MLS Cup saw two legendary Spanish players bring their storied careers to an end in fantastic fashion with one more title: left-back Jordi Alba and midfield conductor Sergio Busquets.

Both players were pivotal throughout the season to help Inter Miami make history. Busquets led Inter Miami in appearances in 2025 with a total 56 games across all competitions, contributing 13 assists along the way. Notably, Busquets is tied in second place for the most appearances in Club history with 116.

Alba, meanwhile, made 52 appearances and was the second best assist provider in 2025 with 23, scoring eight times as well. Jordi is currently second amongst the top assist providers in Club history with a total 45 assists, and is also one of just seven players to reach the 100-appearance mark donning the Rosa Negra colors (103 total appearances).

Legendary forward Luis Suarez was also key throughout the season. The Uruguayan striker made 50 appearances, scoring 17 goals and dishing out 17 assists for a total 34 goal contributions.

Top-Class Recruitment

Many of the players brought in to reinforce Inter Miami both ahead of the campaign, as well as through the course of the season, featured heavily in different stretches and ultimately left their names etched in Club history.

Tadeo Allende finished as the second highest scorer for Inter Miami with 24 goals in 54 games across all competitions, including making history by posting a record nine postseason goals.

Midfielder Telasco Segovia and defender Maximiliano Falcón were amongst the players with the most appearances throughout the season, with 55 and 47 respectively, as both players were important in rotation as Inter Miami competed in five different tournaments in 2025. Additionally, Segovia was one of the top contributors in the attacking end with 15 goals and six assists.

Argentine quartet Rodrigo De Paul, Rocco Rios Novo, Baltasar Rodríguez and Mateo SIlvetti, meanwhile, made their presence felt in the latter end of the season.

World Cup Champion De Paul arrived during the summer and became a mainstay in the team's lineups, with 'El Motorcito' concluding the season with seven assists and two goals - including the second goal in the glorious MLS Cup 2025 victory over Vancouver - in 23 appearances across all competitions.

Goalkeeper Ríos Novo waited patiently for his opportunity and ultimately starred in goal during the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. Rocco made a total 16 MLS appearances this year and recorded five clean sheets, including two in six postseason appearances.

Rodríguez and Silvetti, meanwhile, arrived after the season got underway and ultimately were important in achieving glory. Rodríguez played 29 times across all competitions, registering three goals - including a thunderbolt on the road against D.C. United in late August - and three assists.

SIlvetti made a total nine appearances in league action since his arrival in August, and provided a crucial two goals and three assists in six postseason matchups.

Academy Products in the Mix

Five Homegrown Academy products featured on Inter Miami's 2025 MLS Cup-winning roster: Noah Allen, Ian Fray, Santiago Morales, David Ruiz, and Benjamin Cremaschi (currently on loan at Italian Serie A side Parma Calcio 1913).*

Additionally, Allen claimed the Best Young Player Award in the Concacaf Champions Cup and was named to the Best XI of the competition for 2025 due to his top-level performances.

Fray, meanwhile, who was recently signed to a contract extension, featured at the right back position in his 35 appearances on the season, contributing one goal and four assists, with one of the assists coming in the postseason opener against Nashville SC.

Chase Stadium's Final Chapter

Chase Stadium once again was a fortress for Inter Miami in the venue's sixth and final season as the Club's home ground ahead of the scheduled move to Miami Freedom Park for the upcoming 2026 season.

Inter Miami played 29 home fixtures across all competitions in 2025, winning 22 of them, wrapping up the season in epic fashion by clinching its first-ever MLS Cup in what was Chase Stadium's final night being the stage where Inter Miami sees its dreams come to fruition.







Major League Soccer Stories from December 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.