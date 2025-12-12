Teenage Hadebe Named to Zimbabwean Roster for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Published on December 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati center back Teenage Hadebe has been named to the Zimbabwe National Team roster for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations starting later this month in Morocco, the Zimbabwean Football Association announced today.

Hadebe helped Zimbabwe qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the sixth time in the county's history, for the first time since 2021. The Warriors were one of 24 African nations to qualify for this year's edition of AFCON, a biennial tournament to crown the champion of the continent.

This year's tournament marks Hadebe's fourth time being named to a Zimbabwe roster for an AFCON tournament (2017, 2019, 2021). He has made five-career appearances in the tournament.

Zimbabwe are in Group B and will take on Egypt (Dec. 22), Angola (Dec. 26) and South Africa (Dec. 29). The top-two countries in each group, plus the top-four third-place finishers, will advance to the knockout stages.

The Bulawayo, Zimbabwe native earned his 50th career cap for his country last month. Hadebe made 31 appearances for FC Cincinnati in 2025.

Stay up-to-date and connected with FC Cincinnati! Select your schedule of choice to receive the latest match details, events and other relevant messages directly to your digital calendar. For up-to-the-minute information about FC Cincinnati, visit the team's official website at fccincinnati.com, or follow the team on X/Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @FCCincinnati. Additionally, fans are encouraged to download the team's official mobile app on iOS or Android for instant access to mobile tickets, team content and match notifications.







Major League Soccer Stories from December 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.