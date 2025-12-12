Match Schedule Set for LAFC's First Two Rounds of Concacaf Champions Cup
Published on December 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
Concacaf today announced the match schedule for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One and Round of 16 matches. As part of the tournament, LAFC will face Real CD España in Round One, with the first leg taking place on Tuesday, Feb. 17, at Estadio Francisco Morazán in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, at 7:00 p.m. PT. The Black & Gold will then return home to host the second leg on Tuesday, Feb. 24 at BMO Stadium at 7:00 p.m. PT.
Should the club advance to the Round of 16, LAFC will square off against LD Alajuelense of Costa Rica, one of the most successful teams in Central America having won 30 national championships. The first leg of the Round 16 would take place on Tuesday, March 10, at BMO Stadium in the heart of Los Angeles (time to be announced). The two teams would reconvene for the second leg on Tuesday, March 17, at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Costa Rica.
LAFC qualified for the 2026 Champions Cup tournament by virtue of their sixth-place finish in the MLS Supporters Shield standings.
Information on tickets for the 2026 Champions Cup home matches will be released in January.
