Sounders FC Claims Goalkeeper Max Anchor off End-Of-Year Waivers

Published on December 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
Goalkeeper Max Anchor with Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2
(Seattle Sounders FC, Credit: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2)
SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC today claimed goalkeeper Max Anchor off of End-of-Year Waivers. The 21-year-old has spent his entire career with Vancouver Whitecaps FC, coming up through the club's developmental system before signing with the First Team at the start of the 2023 season. The selection now gives Seattle the ability to extend a contract offer to Anchor. In the event Seattle and Anchor do not agree to terms on a contract, Sounders FC retains the right of first refusal on the player.
Anchor first entered the Whitecaps FC BMO MLS Academy as as 13-year-old from Mountain United FC of the BC Soccer Premier League in 2017. He was signed to Whitecaps FC 2 (WFC2) as a Homegrown Player on an MLS pre-contract in May 2022, joining the MLS roster at the start of the 2023 season. Anchor has one MLS appearance via short-term loan on May 22, 2022, a 2-1 loss at Charlotte FC. From 2022-2025, Anchor started 38 games for WFC2, making 131 saves with a 64.3 save percentage. He was loaned to Canadian Premier League side Pacfic FC from March-September of 2025, where he made 10 appearances and 16 saves in all competitions, winning the club's Young Player of the Award.
Sounders FC finished fifth in the Western Conference with 55 points (15-9-10) in 2025, qualifying for the postseason for the 16th time in 17 seasons. In all competitions, the Rave Green played a club-record 50 matches with a 23-13-14 record, also competing in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and Leagues Cup 2025, winning the latter for the ninth major trophy since joining MLS in 2009. The club now heads into the offseason, with its sights set on the 2026 MLS campaign, which kicks off on Sunday, February 22 against the Colorado Rapids (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1).
TRANSACTION: Sounders FC selects goalkeeper Max Anchor off of End-of-Year Waivers on December 12, 2025.
Full Name: Max Anchor
Position: Goalkeeper
Height: 6-3
Weight: 190
Hometown: Surrey, British Columbia, Canada
Date of Birth: July 21, 2004 in Surrey, British Columbia
Nationality: Canada
Acquired: Claimed off End-of-Year Waivers on December 12, 2025
