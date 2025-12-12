Purple Pride 5K, Presented by Once Upon a Coconut, Returns to Inter&Co Stadium on February 7

ORLANDO, Fla. - Inter&Co Stadium, along with Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride, today announced the return of the annual Purple Pride 5K, presented by Once Upon A Coconut and supported by Orlando Health, Pepsi and Publix.

Runners will start on Church Street at 8 a.m. ET, passing north through Creative Village and continuing down Church St., before finishing on the pitch inside Inter&CoStadium, home of the Lions and the Pride. After completing the race, participants will be directed outside Gate A to the stadium's Fan Zone area, where there will be a post-race festival featuring food trucks, live music, beer, interactive games and more.

Registration for the race is open at PurplePride5K.com, with special discounted rates available to Orlando City and Orlando Pride season ticket members. Every participant will receive an official race t-shirt, a 2026 Purple Pride 5K finisher medal and a ticket to both the 2026 Orlando City Home Opener against Red Bull New York on Saturday, Feb. 21, and the 2026 Orlando Pride Home Opener, with both matches presented by Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute. Details on the Pride's home opener date, along with the full 2026 schedule, will be announced at a later date.

Purple Pride 5K, presented by Once Upon A Coconut

Saturday, Feb. 7 | 8 a.m. ET | Location: Inter&Co Stadium







