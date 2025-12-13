Chicago Fire FC Transfers Homegrown Midfielder Brian Gutiérrez to Historic Mexican Side Club Deportivo Guadalajara

Published on December 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has transferred Chicago native and Homegrown midfielder Brian Gutiérrez to LigaMX side Club Deportivo Guadalajara for a multi-million-dollar transfer fee. Additionally, in the event that Chivas permanently transfers Gutiérrez, the Fire will retain a percentage of any future transfer fee.

The agreement with Chivas marks the third multi-million-dollar agreement for the transfer of a player aged of 22 or younger in the past three years. Homegrown goalkeeper Gabriel "Gaga" Slonina was transferred to Chelsea FC in 2022, and Colombian forward Jhon Duran joined him in the Premier League at Aston Villa in 2023.

"Brian has demonstrated consistent growth and commitment to our Club for 11 years. His year-over-year progression has culminated in a career-best season, and we are proud of his achievements," said Chicago Fire FC Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. "As he takes the next step in his journey, we have full confidence that he will continue to elevate his game and make an even greater impact in the years ahead."

The Chicago native, whose family has roots in Chivas' home state of Jalisco, grew up in the West Lawn community of Chicago. He originally became the 16th player to sign a Homegrown contract with the Fire in Club history at just 16 years old on March 9, 2020. Since making his MLS debut on Aug. 20, 2020, against the Columbus Crew, Gutiérrez has played in 164 matches across all competitions for the Fire, scoring 21 goals and registering 25 assists. His 149 regular season appearances and 9,086 minutes as a Homegrown Player for the Fire are second only to Mauricio Pineda (152 appearances, 10,659 minutes).

"It has been a privilege to play for my hometown Club and represent all the kids who grew up playing in the parks around Chicago. I would like to thank all of my teammates, coaches and all the staff from the Academy through the first team who helped a kid from Chicago live his dream," said Gutiérrez. "I would also like to thank my family for their unconditional support over the years, as well as all the fans who have supported us in the good and tough times. I will keep representing Chicago everywhere I go, and Chicago will always be home."

Gutiérrez was one of five Homegrown Players promoted from the Chicago Fire Academy at the start of the 2020 MLS season, signing his first professional contract at 16 years old. Prior to signing a first team contract as a Homegrown Player, Gutiérrez was a standout player in the Chicago Fire Academy since 2015. During his time in the Academy, Gutiérrez played in 79 matches, tallied 28 goals and registered 39 assists.

At the international level, Gutiérrez earned two caps, both starts, with the U.S. Men's National Team in January 2025. He played 73 minutes in the 3-1 win against Venezuela on Jan. 18 before playing the first half of a 3-0 win against Costa Rica on Jan. 22. He consistently represented the U.S. Youth National Teams from the U-14 through U-23 age levels.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC has transferred Chicago native and Homegrown midfielder Brian Gutiérrez to LigaMX side Club Deportivo Guadalajara.







Major League Soccer Stories from December 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.