Chicago's MLS Club to Host Chicago Fire Soccer Celebration at Recess

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC is proud to announce today that it will host the Chicago Fire Soccer Celebration - the premier soccer fan zone and viewing experience this summer - at Recess in the West Loop.

From the opening match of the world's largest sporting event through the final whistle, the Fire will transform the popular venue into the city's ultimate soccer destination for the entire duration of the tournament, featuring can't-miss elements such as:

Live viewings of every FIFA World Cup 2026 match, from the opening game on June 11 to the final on July 19

Fan-focused events and entertainment

Guest appearances from players and other local talent

Limited-edition merchandise

Indoor and Outdoor Patio access

Sponsor activations, immersive experiences and giveaways

Food and drink specials curated for both local and global tastes

"The World Cup is the pinnacle of our sport, and while Chicago isn't a host city, we're making sure it feels like one," said Dan Moriarty, Chief Marketing Officer at Chicago Fire FC. "This summer, we're inviting fans from across the country to experience the global game in a uniquely Chicago way. Recess will be the epicenter of soccer culture - a place where passion, community, and celebration come together. As the city's MLS club, we're proud to lead that charge."

Those interested in attending can sign up for more details at https://cffc.attn.tv/p/qkQ/landing-page.

Located at 838 W. Kinzie St. in Chicago's West Loop, Recess is home to the city's largest patio and is a neighborhood go-to for easy eats, bold drinks, and weekday-to-weekend energy, brunch, late nights, and all. The venue is 21+, ideal for sports viewing and optimal for both individuals and large groups.

As the Chicago Fire sets sights on its 2026 season, the club aims to build on the momentum of a transformative 2025 campaign. Last season marked the club's first postseason appearance since 2017, its first playoff victory in more than a decade, and a ninth-place finish in the Eastern Conference - signaling a new era of growth on and off the pitch.

While MLS is pausing play during the World Cup, Chicago Fire FC will still be busy hosting the largest soccer celebration in the city.

