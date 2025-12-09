CF Montréal Acquires $350,000 in General Allocation Money, 2026 SuperDraft Selection, from FC Dallas
Published on December 9, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTRÉAL - CF Montréal announced on Tuesday the acquisition of $350,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) in addition to a natural 2026 MLS SuperDraft second-round selection (46th overall) from FC Dallas in return the Club's natural 2026 first-round selection (third overall) and a previously acquired (from Toronto FC) 2026 third-round selection (66th overall).
The breakdown of the team's GAM acquisition will see CF Montréal receive a guaranteed $175,000 in both 2026 and 2027. The Bleu-blanc-noir had originally acquired the 66th overall pick in a trade with Toronto on July 3, 2025, in exchange for the SuperDraft priority rights to midfielder Malik Henry.
The 2026 MLS Superdraft is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Dec. 18, and will feature three rounds of selections, over which CF Montréal holds two picks (46th overall and 63rd overall in the second and third rounds, respectively).
Transaction: CF Montréal acquires $350,000 in General Allocation Money ($175,000 in 2026 and $175,000 in 2027) and a natural 2026 MLS SuperDraft second-round selection from FC Dallas in return for a natural 2026 first-round pick and the team's previously acquired (from Toronto FC) 2026 third-round selection.
