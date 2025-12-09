Colorado Rapids Exercise Permanent Trade Option on Defender Noah Cobb

Published on December 9, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo - The Colorado Rapids announced today the club has exercised the permanent trade option on defender Noah Cobb following the end of his loan agreement this offseason. Cobb joined the club on loan from Atlanta United FC in July of 2025. As part of the original agreement, the Rapids will send $275,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $250,000 in 2027 GAM to Atlanta. Additionally, Colorado will send up to $250,000 in GAM if certain performance-based incentives are achieved. Atlanta will retain a percentage of any future transfer of Cobb.

Cobb, 20, has made five appearances for Colorado across all competitions since joining the club, all of which he started. Cobb made his debut with the club during Leagues Cup against Cruz Azul on August 7 of this year. So far, the defender has made 39 career MLS appearances while logging 2,337 minutes since making his league debut during the 2023 season.

The defender had been with Atlanta for the previous three seasons, where he consistently featured on the club's back line in 2024 and 2025. Cobb signed a Homegrown Player contract with Atlanta in January of 2023. Prior to cracking the first team, Cobb made 58 appearances with Atlanta United 2 across USL Championship and MLS NEXT Pro, where he logged 4,602 minutes and recorded three goals and one assist. His 2,042 minutes in the 2022 USL season helped him earn his first MLS NEXT All-Star selection.

The Tennessee-native has also featured at the international level, recently appearing at the FIFA U-20 World Cup this past October for the U.S. Youth National Team, alongside Rapids teammate, Adam Beaudry. Cobb appeared in one match for the stars and stripes during the tournament, logging a goal in the contest. This wasn't Cobb's first appearance for the U-20 roster, with the defender having participated in multiple training camps and the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship. In that tournament, Cobb appeared in all six matches, starting in five, helping the side advance to the Final against Mexico.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids exercise permanent trade option on Defender Noah Cobb. The Rapids will send $275,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) to Atlanta for the 2026 MLS season and $250,000 in GAM for the 2027 MLS season. Additionally, Colorado will send up to $250,000 in GAM if certain performance-based incentives are achieved. Atlanta will retain a percentage of any future transfer of Cobb.







Major League Soccer Stories from December 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.