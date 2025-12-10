San Diego FC to Debut in 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup as They Host Pumas UNAM

Published on December 9, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) will make its debut in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup against Liga MX side Pumas UNAM in a home-and-away series in Round One.

The winner of the series between SDFC and Pumas UNAM, based on aggregate scoring, will advance to the Round of 16 to play against Toluca FC.

Currently ranked 27th in the Concacaf Club Ranking Index, SDFC qualified for the 61st edition of the Champions Cup after securing first-place finish in the Western Conference in its 2025 MLS Regular Season debut.

The 2026 edition of the Concacaf Champions Cup will feature some of the region's top teams. Notably, the field includes Mexican powerhouses Club América and CF Monterrey, as well as reigning Champions Cup title holders Cruz Azul; Lionel Messi's Inter Miami CF - the recently crowned MLS Cup champions - and newcomers San Diego FC from Major League Soccer; Costa Rican standouts LD Alajuelense and CS Cartaginés, and Honduran giants Club Olimpia Deportivo from Central America; and Caribbean representatives Mount Pleasant FA of Jamaica and O&M FC of the Dominican Republic, among others.

The 22 clubs participating in Round One were split into 11 matchups that will be played as follows:

Round One

Round One Matchup #1: Pumas UNAM (MEX) vs San Diego FC (USA)

Round One Matchup #2: LA Galaxy (USA) vs Sporting San Miguelito (PAN)

Round One Matchup #3: Cruz Azul (MEX) vs Vancouver FC (CAN)

Round One Matchup #4: CF Monterrey (MEX) vs CSD Xelajú M.C. (GUA)

Round One Matchup #5: Los Angeles FC (USA) vs Real CD España (HON)

Round One Matchup #6: Nashville SC (USA) vs Atlético Ottawa (CAN)

Round One Matchup #7: Club América (MEX) vs Club Olimpia Deportivo (HON)

Round One Matchup #8: Philadelphia Union (USA) vs Defence Force FC (TRI)

Round One Matchup #9: Tigres UANL (MEX) vs Forge FC (CAN)

Round One Matchup #10: FC Cincinnati (USA) vs O&M FC (DOM)

Round One Matchup #11: Vancouver Whitecaps FC (CAN) vs CS Cartaginés (CRC)

The Round One matches will be played throughout the course of February 2026 in a home and away format. The aggregate score winner in each matchup will advance to the Round of 16, joining the five clubs that were pre-seeded into the round. The Round of 16 matchups will be played as follows:

Round of 16

Round of 16 Matchup #1: Deportivo Toluca FC (MEX) vs Round One Matchup #1 Winner

Round of 16 Matchup #2: Mount Pleasant FA (JAM) vs Round One Matchup #2 Winner

Round of 16 Matchup #3: Round One Matchup #3 Winner vs Round One Matchup #4 Winner

Round of 16 Matchup #4: LD Alajuelense (CRC) vs Round One Matchup #5 Winner

Round of 16 Matchup #5: Inter Miami CF (USA) vs Round One Matchup #6 Winner

Round of 16 Matchup #6: Round One Matchup #7 Winner vs Round One Matchup #8 Winner

Round of 16 Matchup #7: Round One Matchup #9 Winner vs Round One Matchup #10 Winner

Round of 16 Matchup #8: Seattle Sounders FC (USA) vs Round One Matchup #11 Winner

The Round of 16 will be played in March 2026, followed by the Quarterfinals in April, the Semifinals across April and May, and the Final on Saturday, May 30.

Concacaf will announce the complete schedule for Round One and Round of 16 in the coming days.

HISTORY

Starting with the 2024 edition, the Concacaf Champions Cup replaced the Champions League as the top men's continental tournament, which crowns the region's club champion and is the only route to qualify for the quadrennial FIFA Club World Cup and the annual FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

The name "Concacaf Champions Cup" is part of a vibrant and modern visual identity, inspired by this tournament's rich history. The brand essence is "Epic Battles for Greatness", which symbolizes how difficult this competition is to qualify for, to compete in, and to win. Since 1962, when the first iteration of this tournament was formed, 30 different clubs have won this title, highlighting the tournament's competitiveness and the great diversity of champions the Confederation has.

The original continental club competition in Concacaf had the same name, and through its 62-year heritage (1962-2008: Concacaf Champions Cup; 2008-2023 Concacaf Champions League; 2024 onwards: Concacaf Champions Cup), there have been 30 different winners of this tournament, from Cruz Azul in 2025, back through a list of major clubs from Central America, North America, and the Caribbean.

Cruz Azul of Mexico is the defending champion, having secured its record-tying seventh title in 2025 with a dominant 5-0 victory over Canada's Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the Final.

FORMAT

The Concacaf Champions Cup continues to be played in a direct elimination knockout stage format and is composed of five rounds: Round One, Round of 16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Final.

The first four stages each include home and away play, while the Final, where the region's Champion will be crowned, is played as a single-leg match.

Of the 27 clubs that will participate, 22 begin play in Round One and five receive a bye to the Round of 16.

For the latest news and Club updates, please visit SanDiegoFC.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC #FlowWithUs.







Major League Soccer Stories from December 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.