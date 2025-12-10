San Diego FC to Debut in 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup as They Host Pumas UNAM
Published on December 9, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) will make its debut in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup against Liga MX side Pumas UNAM in a home-and-away series in Round One.
The winner of the series between SDFC and Pumas UNAM, based on aggregate scoring, will advance to the Round of 16 to play against Toluca FC.
Currently ranked 27th in the Concacaf Club Ranking Index, SDFC qualified for the 61st edition of the Champions Cup after securing first-place finish in the Western Conference in its 2025 MLS Regular Season debut.
The 2026 edition of the Concacaf Champions Cup will feature some of the region's top teams. Notably, the field includes Mexican powerhouses Club América and CF Monterrey, as well as reigning Champions Cup title holders Cruz Azul; Lionel Messi's Inter Miami CF - the recently crowned MLS Cup champions - and newcomers San Diego FC from Major League Soccer; Costa Rican standouts LD Alajuelense and CS Cartaginés, and Honduran giants Club Olimpia Deportivo from Central America; and Caribbean representatives Mount Pleasant FA of Jamaica and O&M FC of the Dominican Republic, among others.
The 22 clubs participating in Round One were split into 11 matchups that will be played as follows:
Round One
Round One Matchup #1: Pumas UNAM (MEX) vs San Diego FC (USA)
Round One Matchup #2: LA Galaxy (USA) vs Sporting San Miguelito (PAN)
Round One Matchup #3: Cruz Azul (MEX) vs Vancouver FC (CAN)
Round One Matchup #4: CF Monterrey (MEX) vs CSD Xelajú M.C. (GUA)
Round One Matchup #5: Los Angeles FC (USA) vs Real CD España (HON)
Round One Matchup #6: Nashville SC (USA) vs Atlético Ottawa (CAN)
Round One Matchup #7: Club América (MEX) vs Club Olimpia Deportivo (HON)
Round One Matchup #8: Philadelphia Union (USA) vs Defence Force FC (TRI)
Round One Matchup #9: Tigres UANL (MEX) vs Forge FC (CAN)
Round One Matchup #10: FC Cincinnati (USA) vs O&M FC (DOM)
Round One Matchup #11: Vancouver Whitecaps FC (CAN) vs CS Cartaginés (CRC)
The Round One matches will be played throughout the course of February 2026 in a home and away format. The aggregate score winner in each matchup will advance to the Round of 16, joining the five clubs that were pre-seeded into the round. The Round of 16 matchups will be played as follows:
Round of 16
Round of 16 Matchup #1: Deportivo Toluca FC (MEX) vs Round One Matchup #1 Winner
Round of 16 Matchup #2: Mount Pleasant FA (JAM) vs Round One Matchup #2 Winner
Round of 16 Matchup #3: Round One Matchup #3 Winner vs Round One Matchup #4 Winner
Round of 16 Matchup #4: LD Alajuelense (CRC) vs Round One Matchup #5 Winner
Round of 16 Matchup #5: Inter Miami CF (USA) vs Round One Matchup #6 Winner
Round of 16 Matchup #6: Round One Matchup #7 Winner vs Round One Matchup #8 Winner
Round of 16 Matchup #7: Round One Matchup #9 Winner vs Round One Matchup #10 Winner
Round of 16 Matchup #8: Seattle Sounders FC (USA) vs Round One Matchup #11 Winner
The Round of 16 will be played in March 2026, followed by the Quarterfinals in April, the Semifinals across April and May, and the Final on Saturday, May 30.
Concacaf will announce the complete schedule for Round One and Round of 16 in the coming days.
HISTORY
Starting with the 2024 edition, the Concacaf Champions Cup replaced the Champions League as the top men's continental tournament, which crowns the region's club champion and is the only route to qualify for the quadrennial FIFA Club World Cup and the annual FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
The name "Concacaf Champions Cup" is part of a vibrant and modern visual identity, inspired by this tournament's rich history. The brand essence is "Epic Battles for Greatness", which symbolizes how difficult this competition is to qualify for, to compete in, and to win. Since 1962, when the first iteration of this tournament was formed, 30 different clubs have won this title, highlighting the tournament's competitiveness and the great diversity of champions the Confederation has.
The original continental club competition in Concacaf had the same name, and through its 62-year heritage (1962-2008: Concacaf Champions Cup; 2008-2023 Concacaf Champions League; 2024 onwards: Concacaf Champions Cup), there have been 30 different winners of this tournament, from Cruz Azul in 2025, back through a list of major clubs from Central America, North America, and the Caribbean.
Cruz Azul of Mexico is the defending champion, having secured its record-tying seventh title in 2025 with a dominant 5-0 victory over Canada's Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the Final.
FORMAT
The Concacaf Champions Cup continues to be played in a direct elimination knockout stage format and is composed of five rounds: Round One, Round of 16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Final.
The first four stages each include home and away play, while the Final, where the region's Champion will be crowned, is played as a single-leg match.
Of the 27 clubs that will participate, 22 begin play in Round One and five receive a bye to the Round of 16.
For the latest news and Club updates, please visit SanDiegoFC.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC #FlowWithUs.
Major League Soccer Stories from December 9, 2025
- Sounders FC Enters 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup in Round of 16, Faces Winner of Vancouver Whitecaps FC-CS Cartaginés Round One Matchup - Seattle Sounders FC
- La Galaxy to Face Sporting San Miguelito in Round One of Concacaf champions cup - LA Galaxy
- Inter Miami CF Set to Play Winner of Nashville SC and Atlético Ottawa in Round of 16 of 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup - Inter Miami CF
- San Diego FC to Debut in 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup as They Host Pumas UNAM - San Diego FC
- The 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Is Set - San Diego FC
- Whitecaps FC to Open 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup against Club Sport Cartaginés - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- FC Cincinnati to Face Dominican Club O&M FC in 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One - FC Cincinnati
- Nashville SC to Face 2025 Canadian Premier League Champion Atlético Ottawa in Round One of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup - Nashville SC
- Philadelphia Union to Face Defence Force FC in 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One - Philadelphia Union
- MLS Announces Eligible Player Lists for Offseason Roster Mechanisms, Including Free Agency, End-Of-Year Waivers, and Stage 1 of the Re-Entry Process - MLS
- San Diego FC and FOX 5 Team up to Launch SDFC's Soccer Celebration Watch Party Series in Mission Beach - San Diego FC
- Lukas Engel Departs FC Cincinnati as Loan Expires - FC Cincinnati
- Nashville SC Re-Signs Goalkeeper Joe Willis for the 2026 Season - Nashville SC
- Real Salt Lake Parts Ways with First-Team Assistant Coaches Jamison Olave & Joel DeLass - Real Salt Lake
- San Diego FC Announces Roster Decisions to Conclude 2025 Season - San Diego FC
- Philadelphia Union Acquire up to $500,000 from San Diego FC - Philadelphia Union
- San Diego FC Earns 2025 Mark Abbott MLS Club Business Award for Consumer Products Initiative of the Year - San Diego FC
- LAFC Exercises Permanent Transfer on Midfielder Mathieu Choinière - Los Angeles FC
- Top College Players to Attend 2025 MLS College Showcase - MLS
- Earthquakes' Ousseni Bouda to Represent Burkina Faso in 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - San Jose Earthquakes
- Charlotte FC's Wilfried Zaha and Rodolfo Aloko to Compete in African Cup of Nations - Charlotte FC
- Concacaf Champions Cup Draw to Set Stage for FC Cincinnati's First Competition of 2026: How It Works and What's at Stake - FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF Captain Leo Messi Named 2025 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Acquires up to $775,000 in General Allocation Money - Atlanta United FC
- Portland Timbers Enter Multi-Year Partnership with Bank of America to Become Front-Of-Jersey Partner - Portland Timbers
- Inter Miami CF Forward Lionel Messi Named 2025 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player for Second Consecutive Season - MLS
- Colorado Rapids Exercise Permanent Trade Option on Defender Noah Cobb - Colorado Rapids
- CF Montréal Acquires $350,000 in General Allocation Money, 2026 SuperDraft Selection, from FC Dallas - Club de Foot Montreal
- FC Dallas Acquires CF Montréal's No. 3 Overall Pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft Via Trade - FC Dallas
- Chicago's MLS Club to Host Chicago Fire Soccer Celebration at Recess - Chicago Fire FC
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- San Diego FC to Debut in 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup as They Host Pumas UNAM
- The 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Is Set
- San Diego FC and FOX 5 Team up to Launch SDFC's Soccer Celebration Watch Party Series in Mission Beach
- San Diego FC Announces Roster Decisions to Conclude 2025 Season
- San Diego FC Earns 2025 Mark Abbott MLS Club Business Award for Consumer Products Initiative of the Year