FC Dallas Acquires CF Montréal's No. 3 Overall Pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft Via Trade
Published on December 9, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas announced today that it acquired CF Montréal's third overall pick in the first round of the 2026 MLS SuperDraft, as well as Toronto FC's natural third-round pick (66 overall) that Montréal obtained in July 2025. In exchange, Dallas sent $350,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM), $175,000 in 2026 GAM, $175,000 in 2027 GAM and its second-round pick (46 overall) in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft.
With the trade, FC Dallas now holds three first-round picks and one third-round pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft, which takes place Thursday, Dec. 18.
