La Galaxy to Face Sporting San Miguelito in Round One of Concacaf champions cup

LOS ANGELES - The six-time MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy will face Panamanian side Sporting San Miguelito in Round One of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup (CCC), playing a home-and-away series on dates to be determined.

The LA Galaxy, ranked No. 18 in Concacaf, and Sporting San Miguelito, ranked No. 63, have no official head-to-head history and will meet for the first time in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. The aggregate score winner will advance to face No. 66-ranked Mount Pleasant FA of Jamaica in the Round of 16.

Tournament details, including match dates and how to purchase tickets for home fixtures at Dignity Health Sports Park, will be shared soon.







