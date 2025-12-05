FIFA World Cup 2026™ Momentum Builds for LA Galaxy, Official Hospitality Packages on Sale Now

LOS ANGELES - As the world gears up for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, set to be staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico, the LA Galaxy is proud to reaffirm its deep-rooted connection to the sport's greatest tournament. With the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final Draw happening now, the Galaxy is spotlighting three core members, past and present, as emblematic of the club's legacy and global impact.

LA Galaxy at the Draw

Today's Galaxy captain, Maya Yoshida, is attending the draw with FIFA, underscoring the club's global footprint and the international caliber of its roster.

Club legend Cobi Jones, whose storied career helped shape U.S. soccer, will be at the draw as part of the television presentation through FOX Sports. With a statue of Jones to be unveiled in 2026 in Legends Plaza at Dignity Health Sports Park, his presence connects the past, present, and future of the Galaxy and to the global game.

LA Galaxy Head Coach, Greg Vanney, will contribute to a post-draw "chalk talk" conversation hosted by the Los Angeles Sports and Entertainment Commission, broadcast on FOXLA, alongside U.S. Soccer icon, Mia Hamm, here in Los Angeles. This discussion will explore key storylines ahead of 2026 and underscore the Galaxy's role in shaping soccer's future across North America.

Why It Matters

The Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ will define the 48-team tournament's group stage: which nations face off, and where. The host nations of U.S., Canada and Mexico have already been seeded, and the remaining teams are being allocated into pots based on global rankings, with the draw determining the initial matchups.

For LA Galaxy and its fans, this draw is more than a scheduling event; it's a declaration. It reinforces how closely intertwined the LA Galaxy is with the global game. With Yoshida, Jones and Vanney participating, the Galaxy will have visible representation as the world turns its attention to 2026.

Secure Your Official FIFA World Cup ™ Hospitality Packages Now

As momentum builds, the Club is inviting Galaxy fans and soccer supporters everywhere to get in the game early. Ticket-inclusive hospitality packages for all FIFA World Cup 2026 ™ host cities and venues are now available for purchase through the LA Galaxy, a non-exclusive sales agent of On Location, the official hospitality provider of FIFA World Cup 2026™.

All hospitality packages feature premium seats, elevated food and beverage, extended service long before and after matches, dedicated venue entry, and exclusive entertainment and gifts.

Visit https://www.lagalaxy.com/worldcup26 to explore hospitality options and secure your spot for what will be the biggest soccer event in history.

Interested in following the LA Galaxy's plans to celebrate global soccer? Sign up here for early access to information and tickets:

www.lagalaxy.com/thebeautifulgame

Want Soccer Before Summer 2026?

The Galaxy's 2026 season kicks off with a Home Opener vs. NYCFC on Sunday, Feb. 22 at 4 p.m. PT, marking the start of a year filled with marquee matchups and fan-favorite traditions. Adding to the drama, LA Galaxy alumni and legend Todd Dunivant returns to Dignity Health Sports Park in his new role as NYCFC Sporting Director, bringing a familiar face to the opposing sideline for an unforgettable opening night.

Single-game tickets for all 2026 LA Galaxy home matches at Dignity Health Sports Park are ON SALE NOW at lagalaxy.com/tickets/singlegame. Fans are encouraged to act fast and secure seats for a season packed with unforgettable experiences, including Star Wars™ Night (May 23), Harry Potter Night (Sept. 12), exclusive giveaways, and historic celebrations honoring Galaxy legends.







