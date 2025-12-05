St. Louis CITY SC Technical Director John Hackworth to Depart for U.S. Naval Academy

December 5, 2025

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis CITY SC Technical Director John Hackworth will depart the club to become the head coach of the U.S. Naval Academy men's soccer program ahead of the 2026 NCAA season. Hackworth, one of CITY SC's early sporting hires, joined the organization in 2021 as Director of Coaching and went on to play several pivotal roles across the club's sporting structure.

During his four years with CITY SC, Hackworth served as a key leader in the development of players, coaches, and staff, helped shape the club's style of play, and consistently supported sporting objectives from the academy through the first team.

"John was an important early hire for us and played a meaningful role in building our long-term sporting plan," said CEO and CITY SC ownership group member Carolyn Kindle. "On behalf of the ownership group, I want to thank John for his unwavering dedication to our club and our city."

As CITY SC's first Director of Coaching, Hackworth oversaw the formation and growth of the club's coaching staff. In 2022, he guided St. Louis CITY2 through its inaugural MLS NEXT Pro season, leading the team to a Western Conference title, and a runners-up finish in the MLS NEXT Pro Cup Final. He later served as an assistant coach with the first team and took on multiple interim head coaching roles, including leading the first team during the second half of the 2024 season and returning to CITY2 in 2025 while also managing Technical Director and sharing Sporting Director duties.

Under Hackworth's leadership during the second half of a historic 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign, CITY2 set a league-record 18-match unbeaten streak, earning a club-best 17-5-6 record, and securing the number one overall playoff seed with a club-record 62 points. He was named the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Coach of the Year.

"John has been an influential presence across our sporting department, both on and off the pitch," said CITY SC President and GM Diego Gigliani. "We are extremely grateful for his willingness to always put the club first, while being asked to play so many different roles. We are confident he will bring that same passion and excellence to the Naval Academy."

"From the moment I arrived, I knew I had the chance to help build something truly special," said Hackworth. "I am grateful to everyone in the organization for that opportunity - from the amazing ownership group to the staff and coaches to the players who challenged me every day. And to the fans, your support made every moment memorable. Thank you to the St. Louis community for embracing me and my family over the past four years."







