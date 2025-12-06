Paint It Pink: Rep Rosa at Saturday's MLS Cup
Published on December 5, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
The time has come. The moment we've been waiting for is here. So let's Paint It Pink!
For Saturday's 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi, the rally call is clear: WEAR PINK.
Let's show the world what the Inter Miami fan base is all about! Come to the stadium decked out in your brightest pink attire - you'll fit right in! This is your time to get creative and show off your Inter Miami best. No amount of pink is ever too much!
Also, get to your seat by 2:20 p.m. ET to secure your commemorative pink towel, which we'll use to make a pink mosaic to take over the stadium as the team walks out. Get the team fired up as they gear up for their fight for the Cup!
Fans will also have the opportunity to experience unique activations in the Fan Zone where they can participate in interactive games, product sampling, giveaways and more!
The job is not done. Join us one more time this year at Chase Stadium, where it all started.
