Latin Superstar Lunay and Grammy Award-Winning Fousheé to Perform Ahead of 2025 MLS Cup Presented by Audi

NEW YORK, N.Y. - Major League Soccer (MLS) today announced the featured musical performances for the highly anticipated 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi, highlighting the dynamic matchup between Inter Miami CF and the Vancouver Whitecaps FC, taking place on December 6 at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Reggaeton sensation Lunay will ignite the atmosphere with a high energy pre-game performance, bringing his chart-topping sound to the league's biggest stage. Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Fousheé will deliver a powerful rendition of the national anthem, setting the tone for the final match of the 2025 MLS season. The Canadian national anthem will be performed by the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Anthem Quartet, featuring Marie Hui, Elizabeth Irving, Arielle Tuliao, and Ema Lake. After bursting into playlists and video streams around the world with "Soltera" and its widely regarded song-of-the-summer remix with Daddy Yankee and Bad Bunny, Lunay's credits quickly grew to include two No. 1 Latin Airplay singles, a rare No. 1 full-album debut with the 14-track "Épico," and more than a billion views on YouTube. With the support of super producers Chris Jedi and Gaby Music, Lunay's rapid rise has already resulted in a trophy case full of breakthrough-artist honors, including the 2019 Latin AMAs' New Artist of the Year; Billboard's Artist on the Rise recognition; Spotify's Top 3 Breakout Artists of the Year; 2019 Apple Music Up Next Artist; and four Premios Juventud wins.

Genre-bending and fearless in her artistry, Fousheé has carved a singular space in contemporary music. The New Jersey-born singer and songwriter made history as the first Black woman since Tracy Chapman in 1989 to break into the Top 10 on Alternative radio. Her acclaimed collaborations with artists including Lil Wayne, Steve Lacy, and Lil Uzi Vert have cemented her reputation as a versatile creative force. Her latest project, Pointy Heights, draws from her Jamaican heritage while exploring bold new sonic territory-further establishing her as an innovative voice redefining the musical landscape.







