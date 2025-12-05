Head Coach Mascherano, Players Preview Historic MLS Cup for Inter Miami CF

This Saturday, Inter Miami CF is set to reach another milestone as the team hosts Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Chase Stadium for the Club's historic first-ever appearance in an MLS Cup presented by Audi. Ahead of the championship match, Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano and select players previewed the historic occasion.

Head Coach Javier Mascherano

"As a coach, you experience it differently. It's about trying to instill calm in the team. Preparing the week and the match in the best possible way. We've reached our goal of playing the final for this beautiful trophy. We have to try to continue in the same vein that has brought us this far. The team's morale, the atmosphere, is excellent.

"The players have shown the strength to overcome the tough moments they experienced during the season. This is a great reward for the hard work we've put in all year as a group. The main event is on Saturday. It will be a matter of whether we have the desire to seize it or not. I hope we wake up with a real hunger to win."

Captain Leo Messi

"We've already faced Vancouver and we know the kind of team they are. They eliminated us from the Champions Cup, they were consistent all year and competed in every competition until the very end, just like us. We know it's going to be a very tough match... It's going to be a great final, and we hope it goes our way."

Defender Jordi Alba

"I think the club has experienced significant growth... That's thanks to all the staff, the owners, and the teammates we've had before. This final is historic for the Club...

"On a personal level, I'm going to experience it in the best way possible. I've been fortunate enough to play in many finals, but I think this one is also special because of everything it represents; it's going to be my last match. I hope I can leave with positive sensations, having won the title."

Homegrown Defender Noah

"I'm very excited. We have a big final not only for us as players, but for the whole Club and the fans. It's the most important game in our history.

"It's an amazing feeling. Not only to play in MLS Cup, but to play at home in front of family and friends. It's a great feeling, but at the same time the most important thing is to win... I'm just very excited to play this match."

Goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo

"I'm enjoying this year to the fullest, and we're going to try to finish it in the best way possible. I'm enjoying this moment, enjoying being able to play a final against a great team with this great group we have... I feel like we've been working well. Now we have to keep focusing on what we've been doing and keep working the same way."







