International Duty Roundup: Academy Players on National Team Duty in November
Published on December 4, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
The Inter Miami CF Academy was well represented on the international stage during the month of November, with five players called up by their national teams.
Let's take a look at our Academy's players summoned for international duty!
Matthias Vieux - U.S. U-17 National Team
Forward Matthias Vieux was called up by the U.S. Under-17 National Team, to participate in an international training camp in Dubai, UAE from Nov. 9 through 18. The U.S. U-17s faced England, Australia, Ivory Coast, with Vieux featuring in all three matches and registering significant minutes in a new international opportunity.
Gabriel Florentino - Dominican Republic U-17 National Team
Gabriel Florentino took part in the Dominican Republic's U-17 National Team camp from Nov. 23 to 29. Florentino and the Dominican Republic played three friendly matches against Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica during this window.
Kai Williamson - Jamaica U-17 National Team
Midfielder Kai Williamson was invited to participate in the U-17 Jamaica National Men's Team CONCACAF Qualifiers try-outs in Jamaica.
Mohammed Jamhour - Palestine U-17 National Team
Midfielder Mohammed Jamhour participated in Palestine's U-17 Asian Cup qualifying matches in Maldives and India. Jamhour featured in all four Palestine matches where they faced Lebanon, Iran, India, and Taiwan.
Sean Gormley - Canada U-16 National Team
Sean Gormley was called up for Canada's international training camp in Mexico City, Mexico from Nov. 20 through 29. The Canadian U-16s played three friendly matches against Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, and Mexico.
