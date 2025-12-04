Atlanta United to Compete in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

Published on December 4, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - U.S. Soccer today announced the format, schedule and participating teams for the 111th edition of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Atlanta United is one of 16 MLS teams that will enter the tournament in the Round of 32, with matches scheduled to take place April 14 or 15. Venue and ticket information will be announced at a later date. It is Atlanta United's seventh time competing in the U.S. Open Cup and first since 2024. It won the tournament in 2019.

U.S. Soccer's historic national club championship that celebrates elite amateur and professional soccer in communities across the country begins in mid-March and will conclude with a showpiece final on Oct. 21.

A field of 80 teams will contest a $1 million purse with a place in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup also up for grabs. CBS Sports will return as the multi-media rights partner for the 2026 competition.

The 2026 U.S. Open Cup format will feature seven rounds - one fewer than recent editions - to avoid overlap with the FIFA Men's World Cup calendar.

Because the competition features one fewer round, the field of professional teams has been reduced from 64 to 48, with slots for each professional division allocated as evenly as possible. League standings will serve as qualifying criteria to determine which professional teams are eligible, therefore all teams participating in the 2026 U.S. Open Cup must have played a league season in 2025.

The First Round will be played on March 17, 18 and 19 and will continue its format of 32 matches featuring teams from the Open Division facing off against a professional opponent. The amateurs will face off against one of 17 professional teams from Division II or 15 professional teams from Division III. The 32 winners from the First Round will face off in a Second-Round matchup on March 31 or April 1.

Each of the 16 teams that advance from the Second Round will face one of the 16 Division I professional teams from MLS in the Round of 32 on April 13 or 15. Eight of the MLS teams will be seeded as home and eight will be seeded as away ahead of this draw based on the qualifying criteria.

The final 32 teams will play down to a field of four semifinalists in May before the competition breaks until the semifinals on Sept. 15 or 16. The final match is slated for Wednesday, Oct. 21.

2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Schedule

First Round: Tuesday, March 17 - Thursday, March 19

Second Round: Tuesday, March 31 - Wednesday, April 1

Round of 32: Tuesday, April 14 - Wednesday, April 15

Round of 16: Tuesday, April 28 - Wednesday, April 29

Quarterfinals: Tuesday, May 19 - Wednesday, May 20

Semifinals: Tuesday, Sept. 15 - Wednesday, Sept. 16

Final: Wednesday, Oct. 21

First and Second Round draws and schedules will be announced by U.S. Soccer in January. The first live draw will be held Tuesday, April 2, when the Round of 32 and subsequent round pairings will be determined.

The overall format, draw groups and pairings will be based on geography, along with the basic mathematic principles of a single-elimination competition. Random selection will be used to solve a lack of logistical geographic fit. Draw groups may be created to account for venue availability in any round, based on the league schedule of competing teams or other conditions per tournament regulations.

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is U.S. Soccer's Club Championship and has crowned a Champion annually since 1914 (with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19). The historic tournament is conducted on a single-game, knockout basis and open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer. It is the longest running national soccer competition in the United States and the world's third-longest continuously run national cup tournament. It is the only competition in USA-based team sports where amateurs have the chance to play professionals in direct competition.







