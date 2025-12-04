Timbers Re-Sign Goalkeeper Hunter Sulte to Multi-Year Contract

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have re-signed goalkeeper Hunter Sulte to a multi-year contract ahead of the 2026 season, the club announced today. Sulte will be under contract through the 2027-28 season with a club option for 2028-29.

Sulte, 23, spent the last two seasons on loan at USL side Indy Eleven (2024-25), where he made 59 appearances across all competitions. In his two years in Indiana, Sulte recorded 18 clean sheets, good for second all-time in Indy's USL history. Notably, the six-foot-seven goalkeeper helped lead Indy to their best-ever U.S. Open Cup finish in 2024, recording two shutouts in four starts enroute to Eleven's first semifinals appearance in the tournament.

A Homegrown player signing for Portland in 2020, Sulte has made three appearances for the Timbers across all competitions. The Anchorage, Alaska-native made his MLS debut on May 1, 2021, against FC Dallas at 19 years and six days old. He then recorded his first win for the Timbers on April 27, 2023, against Orange County in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup. At the MLS NEXT Pro level, Sulte logged 11 appearances for T2 during the 2023 season.

Transaction: Portland Timbers sign goalkeeper Hunter Sulte through the 2027-28 season with a club option for 2028-29.

Portland Timbers 2026 Roster

*as of Dec. 4

Goalkeepers (3): Trey Muse, James Pantemis, Hunter Sulte

Defenders (7): Jimer Fory, Sawyer Jura, Zac McGraw, Kamal Miller, Juan Mosquera, Ian Smith, Finn Surman

Midfielders (5): David Ayala, Diego Chara, David Da Costa, Omir Fernandez, Joao Ortiz

Forwards (7): Antony, Gage Guerra, Kevin Kelsy, Ariel Lassiter, Felipe Mora, Jonathan Rodríguez, Kristoffer Velde







